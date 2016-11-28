Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Burglary suspect arrested

One man is in custody and police are searching for another suspect wanted in connection with a pair of residential burglaries earlier this month, police said.

Officers arrested Bryan Alexander Broaster on suspicion of burglary on Nov. 18, said Detective Sgt. Jaime Ramirez of the Hermosa Beach Police Department. Broaster, 24, was arrested at his home in Los Angeles, with Los Angeles Police Department assisting those from Hermosa.

Broaster was sought in connection with a pair of burglaries that occurred in North Hermosa on Nov. 5, Ramirez said. The incidents occurred during the day and within a couple of hours of each other. Among the items stolen from the burgled homes were musical equipment, including amplifiers, and laptop computers.

Ramirez said that, as a result of investigations conducted after the arrest, police now believe that Broaster was involved in other residential burglaries in the South Bay.

Police believe that Broaster had an accomplice during Nov. 5 burglaries, Ramirez said. The alleged accomplice is still at large. It was not clear if this alleged accomplice was also being sought in connection with the other burglaries that police believe Broaster committed.

Broaster was freed Nov. 19 on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.

Lifeguard tower vandalized

An unknown suspect marked a South Hermosa lifeguard tower with black spray paint earlier this month, police said. The suspect graffitied the Second Street tower sometime between midnight Nov. 9 and 9 a.m. Nov. 10.

