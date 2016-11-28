About Town in Hermosa Beach

Library meeting

The city will host a town hall to discuss the future of the Hermosa Beach library Wednesday night.

The meeting is intended to gather input from residents about the future of the Los Angeles County Library branch located on Pier Avenue. It is more than 50 years old, opening in 1962 after relocating from a former home on Hermosa Avenue.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Several focus groups on the issue will also take place in December.

Those interested may fill out a survey on library use available here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBLibrary

Kids and the law

Local parents are invited to attend a forum Thursday that will address the impact of several recently passed state and local laws that may significantly impact teens.

Projected topics include social host ordinances, which can make parents liable for damage resulting from parties thrown by kids, municipal anti-smoking ordinances, and the recent passage of Proposition 64, which legalized the possession and growth of marijuana for personal, recreational use. Featured speakers include Capt. Milton McKinnon of the Hermosa Beach Police Department and Joan Stein Jenkins, city prosecutor for Manhattan Beach.

The forum will take place at City Council Chambers from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Questions may be submitted through Nov. 29 to Rpayne@bhs-inc.org.

Correction

Last week’s story on local musician Jack Tracy inaccurately referred to Maureen Hunt as the president of the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau. In fact, she is the former president and CEO of the organization; Kimberlee MacMullan is currently president and CEO.

