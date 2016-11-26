Suspect leads Redondo Beach police on pursuit, crashes motorcycle in Hermosa Beach

An intoxicated man on a motorcycle led Redondo Beach police officers on a brief pursuit Friday night, before crashing the bike in South Hermosa, police said.

The pursuit began about 7:30 p.m. when Redondo officers were summoned to a dispute in the 700 block of North Juanita Ave., said RBPD Lt. Fabian Saucedo. The nature of the dispute was not immediately clear, but officers believe that the man may have been involved in an alcohol-heightened confrontation with either a family or neighbors living on the block.

“[The suspect] was drunk. That probably contributed to the dispute,” Saucedo said.

When police cruisers arrived on the scene, the man hopped on the motorcycle and headed northwest down Juanita before turning right and heading north on PCH, Saucedo said. Officers followed, and the suspect blew through several stop signs and stop lights before crashing near the intersection of 4th Street and PCH in Hermosa Beach.

In the crash, the suspect sustained injuries that were “nothing significant, not life-threatening,” Saucedo said. Officers arrested him on the scene and sent the suspect to a local hospital, where he will be treated for his injuries before returning to the Redondo city jail.

Following the arrest of the suspect, police learned that the motorcycle was stolen.

