Santa Claus tours Redondo Beach with police and fire escort

Redondo Beach police and fire will escort Santa and his Elves through town for visits with local children each evening, starting Monday, November 28.

For route and date information see below

Monday 11-28-16 Route 1: Part 1 at Johnston and Beland, Go N/B and cover area Between Johnston and Dow, then Gibson and 159th, 160th to Beland Part 2 at Warfield / Vail, continue westbound Warfield to Aviation Bl.

Tuesday 11-29-16 Route 2: Start at Vail and Timothy. May and Pinckard. Then triangle area south of Beland to Robinson. Barkley, Gibson, Perkins, Carlsbad…etc. Robinson westbound to Aviation.

Wednesday 11-30-16 Route 3: Start at Plant and Vail, go W/B. to Green, then right to Perry and E/B on Perry to Rindge. Left and go to Ernest, go W/B to Aviation, then right and E/B on Farrell to Vail. Left turn and W/B on Bataan to Aviation, then right and E/B on Dufour to Vail. End route at Vail / Warfield. Thursday 12-01-16 Route 4: Begin at Curtis and Aviation, E/B to Perkins, then left and W/B on Gates to Aviation. Right on Aviation to Graham, then E/B to Perkins. End at Perkins / Robinson.

Friday 12-02-16 Route 5: Aviation and Mathews, E/B to Perkins, then left and W/B on Nelson. Make a left at Aviation Wy, a right at Mathews to Aviation, then right on Aviation to Ruhland. E/B on Ruhland to Perkins, then W/B on Voorhees to Aviation. Saturday 12-03-16 Route 6: Start at Ruxton and Rockefeller and go W/B to Aviation Wy. Turn right and come E/B on Carnegie to Ruxton. Turn left and W/B on Vanderbilt to Aviation Wy. …. Sunday 12-04-16 Route 7: Start at Clark and Harkness, go E/B Clark to Ripley. North on Felton then W/B on Harriman to Harkness, and E/B on Huntington to Ripley.

Monday 12-05-16 Route 8: Start at Flagler and Armour, go W/B to Harkness, RIGHT, then right to Spreckels and E/B to Ripley. Go left and come back W/B on Havemeyer. Turn left on Flagler and go to Spreckels then right to Harkness, right again to Morgan and go E/B to Blossom. Then left to Speyer and come back W/B on Speyer to Harkness. Make a right and go to Pullman. Go E/B on Pullman to Ripley, then right on Ripley to MacKay. Turn right on MacKay and turn left onto Belmont W/B Belmont to Harkness.

Tuesday 12-06-16 Route 9: Start at Harper and Palm and go N/B. travel to Artesia. Then back and forth on Steinhart, Goodman, Stanford, Ford, Reed, Herrin, Carver, Wollacott and Axenty.

Wednesday 12-07-16 Route 10: Start at 190th and Pruitt, go to Armour and travel E/B to Firmona. Make a left and come back W/B on Spreckels to Pruitt. Right to Fisk and E/B to 190th, then right and another right on Firmona. Go N/B to Alvord and stop for a few minutes, then go to Ralston and W/B to Pruitt. Make a left at Pruitt and come back E/B on 2500-2600 Alvord. Go left at Inglewood Av. Left again at Ralston, then right on Felton. At 185th St, turn left to Pruitt, then right to 184th, and E/B on 184th across Inglewood to Firmona. Go right to 185th and W/B on 185th back to Felton. Go N/B to 183rd, and E/B to Firmona, then W/B to Felton on 182nd Pl, and back E/B on 182nd St to Inglewood. Thursday 12-08-16 Route 11: Start at 190th and Green, go N/B to Ripley, then right and back S/B on Cluster. Make a left at 190th to Blossom, then N/B on Blossom to Havemeyer, E/B on Havemeyer to Rindge. Go right to service road at 190th, and make a left. Go to Earle and do each of the Courts. Then E/B on Ripley to Meyer. Right on Meyer. Left on 190th to Phelan, N/B on Phelan to Fisk, then W/B to High, right and back E/B on Alvord. Go right to Lilienthal. Make a Uturn at the park and come back N/B to Ralston. Go W/B on Ralston to Meyer, then right and back E/B on Hill to Lilienthal. W/B on Ives, and E/B on Hadley. Take Lilienthal, Ripley to Marshallfield W/B to Harkness.

Friday 12-09-16 Route 12: Start at Amethyst and Harkness, Turn left on 190th and go west to Goodman, turn right, then W/B on Lomax to Prospect. Turn right to Van Horne, then E/B Van Horne to Harkness. Make a left then W/B on Armour to Reynolds. Continue to do 1600-1700 blks to Speyer, then do Harper to Aviation, Steinhart back to Belmont, then N/B Goodman to Aviation. Come back on Stanford to Belmont and N/B Ford to Aviation. Saturday 12-10-16 Route 13: Start at RBPD and go N/B on Broadway to Catalina, back S/B on Elena to Carnelian. Make a left and take PCH, then make a left on Beryl and do Francisca. North on Catalina. Then S/B on PCH to Diamond. Turn left on Diamond and go to N. Gertruda. Go N/B on Gertruda to Carnelian. Make a right, go to Guadalupe, then S/B tp Diamond. Make a left, to Irena, then N/B on Irena to Agate. Right turn to Juanita, then S/b on Juanita to Del Amo. Turn left and go to Lucia. N/B on Lucia to 190, turn right and come back S/B on Maria to Del Amo. Then N/B on Paulina to 190th. St. Sunday 12-11-16 Route 14: Start at RBPD, go S/B on Broadway to Torrance Bl, then E/B Torrance to S. Francisca. Go N/B to Vincent Park, then right, come back S/B on Guadalupe, to Torrance, then left to Helberta and back N/B to Vincent, then right to Irena, S/B to Torrance, then left and back N/B on Juanita to Vincent. Come back S/B on S. Lucia to Torrance.

Monday 12-12-16 Route 15: Start at Broadway and Torrance go S/B to Knob Hill, then N/B on Elvira to Sapphire. Turn right and cross PCH on Sapphire to Knob Hill, turn right and come back to Gertruda. Go N/B to Pearl, then left to Francisca, left again to PCH. Then left onto Sapphire, this time go to Helberta and go left to S. Irena, come back S/B on S. Irena. Left on Serpentine, then left again on S. Juanita to Camino Real.

