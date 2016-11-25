Advertisement
Santa arrives, via parade, in Manhattan Beach

The Manhattan Village Shopping Center hosted its annual Santa’s Arrival Parade Friday morning.  The parade started at the south end of the shopping center and worked its way up to the north entrance of the mall.  Mrs. Clause, elves, Frosty the snowman and others joined Santa on his parade lead by the Manhattan Beach Fire Department truck.  The Mira Costa band performed and marched during the parade.  

Kids got to meet Santa prior to the parade and also received gift bags provided by the Manhattan Village. 

 

manhattan beach parade

Photo by Brad Jacobson

