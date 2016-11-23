Beer Bros: ‘Tis the season: Select Beer’s wintery selections and Hoppy Happenins’

by Ed Solt

Is it a coincidence winter seasonal beers tend to be stronger? Although we like to think so while we grabbing a deliciously potent DIPA six pack on the way to the in-laws, it’s not necessarily true.

“Although winter, seasonal beers are typically stronger and have more spice, there’s really no overshadowing characteristics,” said Wes Jacobs, owner of Select Beer Store in Redondo Beach “It allows freedom for brewers to really experiment, to develop their own take on seasonal winter beer.”

Much like a kid anticipates the candy shop, a hophead shares the same feeling for Select Beer Store. The revolving tap handles feature local speciality beers as well as unique offers from breweries all over the world. Each cooler and shelve ais filled to the brim with the array of different beer labels and bottles shapes and colors instantly translating in our brains, “mmmmmm.” Jacobs, our local craft beer Willy Wonka, brewed this world of pure hoppy imagination four years ago.

“In my opinion, the winter season brings out the best from the brewers,” he said.

As the first to brew a seasonal winter beer in 1976, Anchor Brewing of San Francisco, America’s first and oldest craft brewery, founded the category with their Christmas Ale, now in its 42nd consecutive year.

“Since getting into craft beer in the early 90s, I’ve looked forward to Christmas Ale as well as another winter seasonal beer innovator, Celebration Ale by Sierra Nevada [first brewed in 1981],” he said.

The taste for winter seasonal beer has grown exponentially. Traditionally, winter seasonal beer is first seen on the market the day after Thanksgiving.

“We started selling winter seasonal beers this year a week before Halloween,” Jacobs said. “There’s more breweries offering their winter seasonal interpretation than ever.”

For Select Beer Store’s inventory, Jacobs purposely chose a selection from all over the spectrum, capturing different brewers’ takes on winter seasonal beer.

“For the malty richer side, we have Avery Brewing Company’s Old Jubilation Ale [8.3% ABV] brewed from five different malts and Great Divide Brewing Company’s Hibernation Ale [8.7% ABV], brewed since 1995,” he said. “From Belgium to our shelves, Brouwerij St. Bernardus Christmas Ale [10 % ABV] and Affligem Noel [9% ABV], which has a dark rich spiced licorice flavor.”

San Marco’s critically acclaimed brewery, The Lost Abbey, adds to seasonal diversity with Serpent’s Stout [11% ABV] and Merry Taj IPA [8% ABV].

“On the lighter side, we are selling Bell’s Brewery Winter White Ale [5% ABV], as well as Saison Dupont [Brasserie Dupont, Belgium], a strong saison that perfectly compliments holiday party appetizers. St. Bernardus Tripel [8% ABV] with its apple and citrus characteristics are the perfect pairing with dessert.”

The day after New Year Day, the winter/holiday beer season halts as the market looks forward to the next season.

“There’s no other season that the brewers have most fun with,” Jacobs said. “Every year, it’s a challenge to try out as many winter seasonal beers as possible.”

Hoppy Happenin’s

Select Beer Store is throwing an event for Firestone Walker Brewing Company’s 20th anniversary December 4. Expect drafts and cellared pours — verticals of Anniversary, Parabola, Sucaba, and more.

Smog City Brewing just released a fresh batch of Amarilla Gorilla IPA on November 22nd and is available through most of December.

Need a special beer for an event, wedding, 21st birthday, or a life celebration? Zymurgy Brew Works and Tasting Room invites you to brew your own special beer in their “DIY” Brewery. Includes the option of kegging or bottling with special custom labels. On November 30, Patrick from Scholb’s Premium Ales will be guest brewing and teaching the finer points of brewing one of their IPAs at Zymurgy.

Speaking of Scholb’s Premium Ales, they recently debuted their Banging Nut Brown Ale (5.8% ABV, 27 IBUs). On Monday, November 28, the crew will be taking over the taps at Tortilla Cantina.

Nigel Heath from Absolution Brewing Company said, “We’ve got a great combo basket of rare and cellar-aged beers for the Holidays: American Revelation 22oz – Bourbon barrel-aged RyePA, Possessed Joe 750ml Coffee Porter, Trespasser 750ml Strawberry Saison, The Wicked 22oz – DIPA 11%ABV.” On tap at the tasting room is the “big hoppy” 405 ‘No Coast’ IPA and the Shelby collaboration beers: Big Block IPA and Snakebite Lager.

King Harbor Brewing Company is stoked to have just launched their webstore.

“It’s the place to order online pre-orders for specialty releases and buy our radically delicious core beers,” said Tom Dunbabin, KHBC founder.

On Saturday, December 10, KHBC will celebrate a limited release of Adventure Aquatilium IPA (India Pale Ale w/ Mosaic, Azacca, and mango) six packs. The release party includes the Liquid Sunshine art show featuring local South Bay artists including Jake Tedesco who created the Adventure Aquatilium IPA label.

The 7th Anniversary Weekend of Strand Brewing Company went off the chain November 11-13.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we’d like to extend a gigantic thank you to our friends and family that came out to the brewery this weekend. We love you all so much,” Strand posted on their website.

Beer Bros would also like to say hoppy birfday to SBC founder, Rich Marcello.

Another hoppy fellow-well-met in the local craft beer scene to whom Beers Bros extends a hoppy birfday is Naja’s Place main dude, Jay Ousten. And don’t forget, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales and Monkish Brewing Company will be taking over Naja’s taps Sunday November 20.

We can “barrelly” wait…On Saturday December 10th, El Segundo Brewing Company is releasing their Bourbon Barrel Aged Standard Crude Imperial stout in bottles for the first time. Limited with only 180 cases produced.

