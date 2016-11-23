Advertisement
 Added on November 23, 2016  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the Hill – Harvest Festival and Octoberfest

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Harvest Festival and Octoberfest

Lunada Bay Homeowners Association

Hundreds of families came out for the annual harvest festival at the Lunada Bay Plaza on Sunday, October 9. Residents enjoyed pumpkin races, a petting zoo, bungee jumping, food trucks and a beer garden.The Johnny Rock band performed  and two tickets to the Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center were raffled off. The  Porsche Center in Carson is a 53-acre road handling course, one of only five sites in the world.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login