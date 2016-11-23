Spotlight on the Hill – Harvest Festival and Octoberfest

Harvest Festival and Octoberfest

Lunada Bay Homeowners Association

Hundreds of families came out for the annual harvest festival at the Lunada Bay Plaza on Sunday, October 9. Residents enjoyed pumpkin races, a petting zoo, bungee jumping, food trucks and a beer garden.The Johnny Rock band performed and two tickets to the Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center were raffled off. The Porsche Center in Carson is a 53-acre road handling course, one of only five sites in the world.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Maddison Halverson and pet donkey. Christie Gill (front), Araceli Orozco, Carol Kollmer, Danica King (back). Petting zoo ducks. Charlotte, Allison and Benton Hargrove. Maya Gill, Malcolm Gill, Michele McRae and Malcolm Gill (front center). Robby Harbison and niece Lily Harbison. Derek Mason, Misael Valle, Dawn Packwood. Victoria and Layla Puma. Duncan McVicar, Sam Sullivan, Luke Sullivan. Carol Kollmer, Mattie and Hattie Cartozian Stephanie and Jaxson Solorio. James and Abby Lowenstein.

