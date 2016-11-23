Spotlight on the Hill – Harvest Festival and Octoberfest

Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis Luque perform music by 17th century composer Jean Baptiste de Boismortier during Saturday's Downtown Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale. The bassoon duet is in front of Stars Antique Market. Other musicians are performing throughout the downtown.…
Hundreds of families came out for the annual harvest festival at the Lunada Bay Plaza on Sunday, October 9. Residents enjoyed pumpkin races, a petting zoo, bungee jumping, food trucks and a beer garden.The Johnny Rock band performed and two tickets to the Los Angeles Porsche Experience Center were raffled off. The Porsche Center in Carson is a 53-acre road handling course, one of only five sites in the world.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
Maddison Halverson and pet donkey.
Christie Gill (front), Araceli Orozco, Carol Kollmer, Danica King (back).
You must be logged in to post a comment Login