Advertisement
 Added on November 23, 2016  Judy Rae   ,

Spotlight on the Hill – Old Fort Mac Arthur

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Old Fort Mac Arthur hosts

multi-era reenactment

History buffs from around the Western United States showed up at Old Fort MacArthur Days last July for a multi-era historical reenactment. Unlike most events that focus on a single time period, here one saw encampments of ancient Britons and Romans, civil war cavalrymen, Napoleonic infantry, World War II leathernecks and peoples of other times and places. Alongside the soldiers were all the other people who enable armies to function, including blacksmiths, surgeons, cooks, nurses, and other artisans.

Photos by Richard Foss

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login