Spotlight on the Hill – Old Fort Mac Arthur

History buffs from around the Western United States showed up at Old Fort MacArthur Days last July for a multi-era historical reenactment. Unlike most events that focus on a single time period, here one saw encampments of ancient Britons and Romans, civil war cavalrymen, Napoleonic infantry, World War II leathernecks and peoples of other times and places. Alongside the soldiers were all the other people who enable armies to function, including blacksmiths, surgeons, cooks, nurses, and other artisans.

Photos by Richard Foss

This group of Soviet Army reenactors is composed entirely of fathers and sons. (Bottom row) sons Dakota Boettcher, Shane Pollack and Tom Marinello. (Top row) fathers Scott Boettcher, Todd Pollack and Dennis Marinello. Ice cream vendor C.K. Farnsworth poses with “Doughnut Dollie” Kim Hallenger of the Great War Historical Society. During WW1 the British “Doughnut Dollies” made fresh pastries in the trenches and were the only women allowed at the front. Civil War “Buffalo Soldiers” Trooper Dillis, August Simian Jr., and Trooper Redfern. Colonial American blacksmith Peter Farquhar. Early California reenactor Mike Breckinridge with his horse Juan. President Lincoln (Robert Brosky). Roman Centurion David Michaels wears medals for valor while standing next to a shrine to Jupiter. Scottish clan chief Steven Gillan talks with Tory officer John Savage World War 2 field cook David Kellerman with his restored army jeep. 19th Century naval Lieutenant John Ash, better known Gary McAulay of the Manhattan Beach Historical Society, poses with Dale Erickson of Lomita. Michael Cawelti as T.R., straight from San Juan Hill. French and Indian War Surgeon Mark Rutledge has an encyclopedic knowledge of 18th Century medicine, as well as some scary looking saws and tools. Legio 6 Victrix trooper John Long.

