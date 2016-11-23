Spotlight on the Hill – 50th Anniversary Gala
50th Anniversary Gala
Peninsula Symphony Orchestra
The Peninsula Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 50th anniversary of presenting free concerts to the community during a dinner served by the Red Onion at the Rolling Hills home of Richard Colyear. Dinner was followed by a concert of wind instruments conducted by maestro Gary Berkson. Guests enjoyed strolling through the Versailles style gardens and viewing the orchids greenhouse, roosters, doves and horses, including a Friesian show horse.
Maestro Joseph Valenti who lived in Palos Verdes Estates, founded the orchestra at the Unitarian Church on Monte Malaga Drive during a rainy night back in 1967. His goal was to provide music for the betterment of the community and have the orchestra achieve national prominence. John Williams, the organization’s president, has been instrumental in securing continuing support from the community.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
