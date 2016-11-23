Spotlight on the Hill – 50th Anniversary Gala

50th Anniversary Gala

Peninsula Symphony Orchestra

The Peninsula Symphony Orchestra celebrated its 50th anniversary of presenting free concerts to the community during a dinner served by the Red Onion at the Rolling Hills home of Richard Colyear. Dinner was followed by a concert of wind instruments conducted by maestro Gary Berkson. Guests enjoyed strolling through the Versailles style gardens and viewing the orchids greenhouse, roosters, doves and horses, including a Friesian show horse.

Maestro Joseph Valenti who lived in Palos Verdes Estates, founded the orchestra at the Unitarian Church on Monte Malaga Drive during a rainy night back in 1967. His goal was to provide music for the betterment of the community and have the orchestra achieve national prominence. John Williams, the organization’s president, has been instrumental in securing continuing support from the community.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

Web Castor, Marion Ruth, Mancy Kimber, Horse and Tom Redfield. (Front) Mona Gifford, Terri Zinkiewicz, Jean Dunn, Jean Shriver and Lilli Tom and (back) Paul Keye, Jack Reider, Betty Reider, Virginia Whittier. Anne and Ray Destabelle. Terri Zinkiewicz and president John Williams. Jackie Crowley, Eugene McAdoo, Wayne Lynch and Martha Mathes. Betty and Jack Reider. Midge Trost and Sue Williams. Jean Shriver, Tom Redfield and Ann Buxton. Lisa Valenti Barnes and Marion Ruth. Host Richard Colyear, Terry Dallam and Cliff Meidl. Marion Ruth.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.