Spotlight on the Hill – And the GRAMMY Goes to…

Torrance Memorial patrons

The Torrance Memorial Foundation hosted a dinner party at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on July 15 to recognize its the foundation’s patrons. More than 100 guests spent the evening viewing the exhibits featuring the clothing, work and career milestones of legends such as The Beatles, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as trying their hand at being rock stars with various hands-on exhibits. After taking in the displays, donors enjoyed dinner and wine on the museum’s rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the Los Angeles skyline. Craig Leach, president and CEO of Torrance Memorial, thanked patrons for their support for the medical center. For more information on the Torrance Memorial Patrons program, visit torrancememorial.org/giving.

Photos by Deidre Davidson

Sandy VandenBerge, Kim Vallee and Song Klein. Nadine Bobit, Pam Crane. Adam Wagner and Sandra Sanders. Pam Crane, Sally Eberhard and Judy Sipes. Dan and Marie Stefferud, Barbara Bentley, Phil Pavesi, Christina Pavesi and David Bentley. Scott and Douglas, Greg Geiger and Grant Geiger. Liz and Rich Umbrell, Heidi Hoffman M.D. and Erin Hoffman. Christie Otis, Russ Varon, Shintia Lynch, Marshall Varon, Paula Bold and Ed Bold, M.D. David and Ann Buxton. Del McCulloch, Diana Honeycutt, Van Honeycutt, Bobbie and George Farinsky. Kim Vallee, Judy Gassner, Song Klein, Buddy Parks, Carla Zanino, Kathleen Parks.

