Spotlight on the Hill – And the GRAMMY Goes to…
Torrance Memorial patrons
The Torrance Memorial Foundation hosted a dinner party at the GRAMMY Museum at LA Live on July 15 to recognize its the foundation’s patrons. More than 100 guests spent the evening viewing the exhibits featuring the clothing, work and career milestones of legends such as The Beatles, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as trying their hand at being rock stars with various hands-on exhibits. After taking in the displays, donors enjoyed dinner and wine on the museum’s rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the Los Angeles skyline. Craig Leach, president and CEO of Torrance Memorial, thanked patrons for their support for the medical center. For more information on the Torrance Memorial Patrons program, visit torrancememorial.org/giving.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
