Redondo hosts Battle at the Beach girls basketball tournament

By Randy Angel

The girl’s basketball season tips off Monday with a local tournament showcasing many elite teams that will compete in the 11th Battle at the Beach at Redondo Union High School.

The 16-team Platinum bracket includes host Redondo, Bishop Montgomery, Chaminade, Corona Centennial, El Camino, Fairfax, Harvard Westlake, Lynwood, Mater Dei, Millikan, Mira Costa, North Torrance, St, Anthony, Serra, West Torrance and Windward.

Competition begins Monday and runs through Saturday culminating with the Championship Game at 7:30 p.m. Redondo opens with Fairfax in a 6:30 p.m. game on court 1. Mira Costa begins with a contest against Serra at 8 p.m. on court 2.

In addition to the Platinum bracket, eight teams will be competing in the Gold Division. Pool A features Carson, Crenshaw, Chadwick and Edison. Pool B includes Lawndale, Narbonne, Valley Christian and Peninsula.

Two-time defending Bay League champion Redondo returns seven players from last year’s squad that went 21-9 and reached the CIF-SS Division 1AA semifinals. The Sea Hawks will be led by senior guards Lane Arkangel, Makenna Peneueta, Lauren Tsuneishi, senior forward Dylan Bonner, junior forward Kayla Ideozu, senior wing Nicole Swift and sophomore wing Jasmine Davis.

Mira Costa returns its entire starting lineup from last season’s team that finished with a 23-10 record. The Mustangs will be led by seniors Halle Maeda (guard), Allie Navarette (forward), Laura Sheckter (forward) and juniors Haley Herdman (guard) and Kelli Toyooka (guard).

Navarette passed the 1,000-point mark in her career last season leading the Mustangs to the CIF-SS Division 1A finals.

Also returning are varsity contributors Lauren Matoska (forward), Kira Escovar (guard), and Mia Finney (center). They will be supported by players coming up from junior varsity in addition to 6-foot center Lauren Chao, who is the first freshman to make varsity in the last three years.

“While we are optimistic about the season, we are dealing with a number of injuries which will hurt us over the next month or so,” Mira Costa coach John Lapham said. “We have three starters hurt, and two other players just getting their casts off. Sometimes we resemble an emergency room more than a basketball team. So the Battle at the Beach won’t see us at full strength, but we have a group of determined ladies who will bring everything they have.”

