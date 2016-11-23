Mira Costa boys to host Pacific Shores basketball tournament

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa hosts its version of the Pacific Shores boys basketball tournament beginning Monday and running through Saturday at Fisher Gym.

The eight-team tournament has a local flavor with Pool A consisting of Mira Costa, Chadwick, West Torrance and Gardena while Torrance, Brentwood, Carson and Culver City compete in Pool B.

Mira Costa opens with Chadwick on Monday followed by Gardena on Wednesday and West on Thursday. All three Mustangs games are at 7:30 p.m. Fourth-place teams face each other Saturday at 3 p.m. followed by the third- and second-place finishers culminating with the championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Mira Costa returns seven players from last year’s varsity squad and is led by second-team All-Bay League guard Brandon Chan.

The senior will complimented by junior guard Bobby Barkley, the team’s second-leading scoring in the 2015-16 campaign.

Also returning are senior forwards Jonas Pittman, Cameron Steen and Carson Phillips, senior guard Ryan White and junior guard Morgan Clark.

“We tend to be pretty guard heavy and some of our size including seniors Ramsey Reagan (6‘6”) and Jacob Magleby (6’5”) do not have varsity experience but are showing lots of improvement,” Mira Costa head coach Jeff Amaral said. “Also coming up from JV are senior Jackson Weaver who is a wing, sophomore Aaron Strings (brother of Justin Strings who is playing for Sacramento State) and junior Tommy Waller who gives us guard depth.”

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.