 Added on November 23, 2016  Bondo Wyszpolski  

South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 24 – 30

Ron Hust and Ron Libbrecht (aka Ron Squared) committed an “act of art” last Saturday in front of APC Fine Arts in Old Torrance. Photo by Beth Shibata. More at apcfinearts.com

Among the many riveting artworks on view in “South Bay Focus 2016” is “Fly Over,” by Anita Dixon. The show is up through Dec. 16 at the Torrance Art Museum. Photo by Jerry Kotler

On Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., “Mallory and Manual’s Holiday Recital” takes place at the Torrance Art Museum as part of the monthly Tunes at TAM series in the main gallery. Suggested donation, $20. Call (310) 376-5577

Friday, November 25

One’s skinny, one’s obese

The “Laurel and Hardy Festival” returns to the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, with silent and “talkie” shorts at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ will accompany the silents. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Sunday, November 27

Help them do it again

Palos Verdes Ballet will be presenting “The Nutcracker” (this is their 36th year of performing it) on Dec. 17 and 18, but in the meantime they’re hosting a fundraiser dinner at the Port O’ Call restaurant. Tickets, $85 adults; $55 child (10 and under). Contact Karyn Zafran at skzafran@gmail.com, or go to palosverdesballet.org.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the South Bay Film Society screens “1000 Rupee Note” by filmmaker Shrihari Sathe, who will also appear in person to discuss his picture. Although the film is officially sold out, seats are available in the front three rows for those who do not have tickets ($10) and pay at the door… the door being the AMC Rolling Hills, 2591 Airport Drive, Torrance. The film is about a poor widow in India who is given a large amount of money, and the problems that emerge, seemingly as a result of this windfall. Pictured, Usha Naik as Budhi. More at southbayfilmsociety.com

Monday, November 28

Ready to liven it up

The El Camino College Studio Jazz Band performs a wide range of big band jazz music at 8 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall, located on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The group will play compositions by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Billy Strayhorn, and others. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org. ER

by Bondo Wyszpolski

