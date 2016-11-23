South Bay arts calendar for Nov. 24 – 30

Friday, November 25

One’s skinny, one’s obese

The “Laurel and Hardy Festival” returns to the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, with silent and “talkie” shorts at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ will accompany the silents. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Sunday, November 27

Help them do it again

Palos Verdes Ballet will be presenting “The Nutcracker” (this is their 36th year of performing it) on Dec. 17 and 18, but in the meantime they’re hosting a fundraiser dinner at the Port O’ Call restaurant. Tickets, $85 adults; $55 child (10 and under). Contact Karyn Zafran at skzafran@gmail.com, or go to palosverdesballet.org.

Monday, November 28

Ready to liven it up

The El Camino College Studio Jazz Band performs a wide range of big band jazz music at 8 p.m. in the Haag Recital Hall, located on campus at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The group will play compositions by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Billy Strayhorn, and others. Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.