 Added on November 22, 2016  Eddie Solt   ,

SBSSA: Redondo beats Peninsula in its first contest of season [PHOTOS]

Redondo's Nathaniel Harris

Photos by Saul Zaragoza

Surf was in the four to six foot range with sets scraping the bottom of the Hermosa Beach Pier last Friday, as Redondo Union High toppled Peninsula High 117-53. 

“It was way bigger and more walled than expected,” said Richard O’Reilly, South Bay Scholastic Surfing Association Director. “Judges were awarding points for big closeout barrels.”

Tate Curran, Kyle Beatty, and Freshman Carlos Price stood out for Redondo. Curran, Beatty, and Price all won their shortboard heats. Beatty sponged up the Bodyboard Division for the win while Curran won the Longboard Divison. 

For complete results go to SBSSA.net 

by Eddie Solt

Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com

