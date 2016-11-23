Spotlight on the Hill – Glass receives Freedom4You George and Etty Allen Award
Long time Peninsula volunteer and benefactor Jacky Glass was presented with the George and Etty Allen Lifetime Achievement Award during the recent Releasing Youth Into Purpose dinner hosted by Freedom4You at the Palos Verdes Country Club. In addition to Freedom4You, Glass volunteers for dozens of other charity and community programs, including H.E.L.P., the Norris Theater, St. Peter’s by the Sea and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
Freedom4U helps parents and teens move towards healthier living and away from substance abuse, using, peer mentors, healthy activities and service learning. “The unique thing about our program is we will involve kids in healthy social activities and our service-learning projects,” said director George Allen.
