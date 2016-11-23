Spotlight on the Hill – Glass receives Freedom4You George and Etty Allen Award

Glass receives Freedom4You

George and Etty Allen Award

Long time Peninsula volunteer and benefactor Jacky Glass was presented with the George and Etty Allen Lifetime Achievement Award during the recent Releasing Youth Into Purpose dinner hosted by Freedom4You at the Palos Verdes Country Club. In addition to Freedom4You, Glass volunteers for dozens of other charity and community programs, including H.E.L.P., the Norris Theater, St. Peter’s by the Sea and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Freedom4U helps parents and teens move towards healthier living and away from substance abuse, using, peer mentors, healthy activities and service learning. “The unique thing about our program is we will involve kids in healthy social activities and our service-learning projects,” said director George Allen.

Jacky Glass receives the George and Etty Allen Lifetime Achievement Award from Greg Allen. Freedom4U leadership teens share their experiences. The Freedom4U Teen band. Jamie Born and friends. Dr. Greg Allen, Dr. Charles Park, Dr. Nichole Wesley, Mitzi Cress and Jens Brandt. Jesse Allen, Joanne Culverhouse, Roma Mistry, Greg and Christine Allen. Freedom4U Board Members Michael Kroll, Greg Allen, Lauren Forbes, Ashton Smith, Suzy Zimmerman, Peter Boesen and John Corrales.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.