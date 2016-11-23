Spotlight on the Hill – Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

Terranea Pastoral Garden-to-Table Dinner

An illuminated coastline was the backdrop for an extraordinary evening benefiting the preservation of the Peninsula’s natural landscape. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy in partnership with Terranea Resort and Whole Foods Market hosted the Basque themed alfresco dinner. Using only local ingredients, Terranea’s Executive Chef Bernard Ibarra created a special menu starting with rosemary sangria cocktails and followed with an organic array of sustainable foods and wine. Co-chair Diana Heffernan described the sold out event as “the ideal fit for the communal garden-to-table event, where guests enjoy old friends and meet new ones….”

Terri A. Haack, a member of the Conservancy’s President’s Advisory Council and President of Terranea Resort spoke said the evening “offered a “unique experience that will benefit and support an important cause close to all of our hearts — preserving our natural landscape.” Prizes included prizes a 2-night get-away at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco with dinner at the Michelin Star Luce restaurant. Other prizes included a beautiful painting by plein air artist Dan Dempster. Guests also had a chance to win a pair of Silver Oak reserve wines and a VIP wine tasting for 6 at the Silver Oak Winery.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian, Kim D. West and Lori Hirsch Stokoe

Executive Director Andrea Vona, Diana Heffernan-Schrader, Sharon Ryan and Terranea President Terri Haack. Board president William Hadley, Dr. Cassie Jones, Charlotte and Allen Ginsburg. Jeralyn Glass, Jacqueline Glass, board president Dr. Cassie Jones, Jill Gregerson, Diane and Jim Staes, Becky Cool and Don Tuffli. Becky Cool and Executive Director Andrea Vona. Janet Grothe, JoElle Arnado, Susan Fitzhenry and Jolie Rhinehart. Dan Thomas, Kevin Kim, David Dykzeul, William Hadley, Andrew DeCristofaro, Sean Hassett and John Moffitt. Sharon Ryan, Chuck Klaus and Marylyn Ginsburg-Klaus. Austin and Brandon Nash. Dimitri and Leah Bizoumis. Joaquin and Teresa Madrenas and Evi and David Meyer. Diana Heffernan-Schrader (far right) enjoying sunset with guests. Steve Napolitano, Dimitri and Leah Bizoumis and Rebekah Kim.

