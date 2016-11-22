Advertisement
 Added on November 22, 2016  Judy Rae

Spotlight on the Hill – Peninsula Heritage Gala

Peninsula Heritage Gala

at Brouwerij West

Peninsula Heritage School’s annual Spring Gala, hosted by the PHS Parent Association, brought together  parents, friends, trustees, teachers and administrators at the festive Brouwerij West in San Pedro. Parent Association co-president and gala chair Tristen Moffett, and her committee hairs organized an extensive silent auction, a superb New York Food Co. dinner, and an exciting live auction. Proceeds benefited Peninsula Heritage’s athletic facilities.

by Judy Rae

