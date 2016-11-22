Spotlight on the Hill – Peninsula Heritage Gala

Manhattan Beach, like Beverly Hills and Malibu now has "brand name" status, Vista Sotheby's broker Rick Edler told business leaders at the Manhattan Beach Economic Forum. But it's new status brings new challenges.…
Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis Luque perform music by 17th century composer Jean Baptiste de Boismortier during Saturday's Downtown Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale. The bassoon duet is in front of Stars Antique Market. Other musicians are performing throughout the downtown.…
Peninsula Heritage School’s annual Spring Gala, hosted by the PHS Parent Association, brought together parents, friends, trustees, teachers and administrators at the festive Brouwerij West in San Pedro. Parent Association co-president and gala chair Tristen Moffett, and her committee hairs organized an extensive silent auction, a superb New York Food Co. dinner, and an exciting live auction. Proceeds benefited Peninsula Heritage’s athletic facilities.
Nancy Dineen, Head of School Patricia Cailler and Renee Dokmanovich.
Alicia Yarak, Tony Drockton, Patricia Hogan.
Rick and Dee Edler, Eric Gutierrez and Mike Dokmanovich.
Maria Auerbach, PHS Trustee Art Auerbach and PHS Teacher Kimarie Lynn.
PHS Trustee Zita Macdonald, Head of School Patricia Cailler and PHS Trustee Robin Mearns.
PHS Parent Assoc. Co-Chair Kate McKenna, GALA Committee Chair Emily Gutierrez, and gala Chair Tristen Moffett.
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login