Spotlight on the Hill – Viva Espana!

An intimate, gourmet dinner for 10 was held September 18 at the Palos Verdes home of Ed and Nancy DeRenzis. The dinner was the result of a silent auction prize donated and hosted the DeRenzis and Van and Diana Honeycutt and Ed and Nancy DeRenzis. Chef Matt Todd prepared a Spanish menu that included five appetizers, three tapas courses, two main courses and dessert. Paired wines were poured by Jeff Bonafede, owner of Uncorked in Hermosa Beach. All proceeds went to the Peninsula Committee for the LA Philharmonic of which Nancy and Diana are members. The Peninsula Committee was founded in 1952 to help support the LA Philharmonic and local youth music instruction and education.

Photos by Julie Siskowic

Bud Guthrie, David and Barbara Hart, Linda Bhatia, Karen Gottlieb, Marian Hall, David Jones, Bill and Phyllis Glantz, Sharon Guthrie. Jeff Bonafede of Uncorked in Hermosa Beach. Hosts Nancy and Ed DeRenzis. Tortilla Española, trio of spanish cheese, jamon, Spanish olives. Entertainment by Flamenco Guitarist. Chef Matt Todd. Tomatoes stuffed with couscous and wild mushrooms.

