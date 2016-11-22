Advertisement
Spotlight on the Hill – Providence Gala

Providence Gala

Benefiting Cardiovascular Center

The Providence Celebration Gala, benefiting the Torrance and San Pedro Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers, celebrated its 40th annual masquerade fundraiser at Terranea Resort. The black tie event specifically supported the new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. Major donors included American Honda Motor Co., The Centofante family, Driftwood Healthcare Center and the Jacqueline Glass family. The high tech auctions utilized the guests’ smartphones for bidding. The evening was an inspirational event, emphasizing compassionate community healthcare.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

