Manhattan Beach a brand name, but new status brings challenges

by Kevin Cody

“Economic Collaboration” was the intended theme of the Manhattan Beach 2016 Economic Conference, hosted last Wednesday by the Chamber of Commerce at the Manhattan Beach Joslyn Center.

But “Growth and Traffic” more aptly described the panelist discussions.

This year, Manhattan Beach will issue over 5,000 construction permits. In previous years, the average has been closer to 3,000, Community Development Director Marisa Lundstedt told the 100 local business people at the forum

Coinciding with the new construction is a changeover in residents. Sixty percent of Manhattan Beach residents are new to town since 2000 and 60 percent of households have just one or two occupants, Lundstedt said.

“They have tremendous buying power,” she noted.

That buying power is leading to concerns that the downtown’s small town character will be lost because longtime, independent retailers are being forced out by new, more upscale, chain retailers.

The city council will address that issue next month when the planning departments presents a specific plan for the downtown.

Lundstedt said the plan will include “limitations on tenant spaces,” an apparent effort to balance independent and chain retailers.

After the downtown plan is completed, Lundstedt said, the city will begin work on a mobility plan. The city is already working with the Beach Cities Health District on the district’s Safe Streets program and is planning a pilot program to make small electric vehicles available to resident, for free, for trips around town.

Traffic accompanying economic growth in Manhattan and neighboring cities threatens to strangle growth, panelist Jacki Bacharach said. She is the executive director of the South Bay City Councils of Government and a former Rancho Palos Verdes councilwoman.

She said that 60 percent of South Bay car trips are under seven minutes. “That’s too short to drive and too far to walk.” She said SBCCOG is hoping to improve traffic flow with “slow speed lanes” and incentives for people to drive smaller cars.

Los Angeles Airport is spending $5 billion on its “front door,” panelist and LAX representative Michael Leonard said. The spending is part of $14 billion dollars in LAX improvements, the largest public improvement program in Los Angeles City history. The improvements are scheduled for completion in 2023, just in time for the hoped 2014 Los Angeles Olympics, Leonard said. He noted that the last major improvements at the airport were completed just ahead of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

LAX projects 80 million passengers this year and 100 million annually by 2024. The airport can accommodate the air traffic. Ground traffic is the problem, Leonard said.

“There are 25 different rental car drop-off locations at the airport and 8,000 parking spaces in the Central Terminal Area. Then we have the ‘buffalo run,’ — vans and buses with five people in them,” he said.

The $5 billion being spent on the “front door,” will create new parking and a centralized rental car-drop off area adjacent to the 405 Freeway. A 2.5 mile people mover will link the site with the airport. Another, one mile long people mover will link LAX with the new Metro station being built at Aviation and Century boulevards.

“We’re spending $8.5 billion improving the terminals. But what do we gain if we have a first class airport, but people can’t make their flights because they’re spending an hour on Century Boulevard?” Leonard asked.

Terranea Resort president Terri Haack, a member of the forum’s second panel, underscored the importance of LAX by noting that last year she booked 100,000 “group” or business traveler rooms. She mentioned that Terranea has paid $30 million in taxes to Rancho Palos Verdes since opening in the city in 2008.

The second panel focused on the local hospitality and real estate industries and also included Vista Sotheby’s broker Rick Edler, Lemonade restaurant founder Ian Olsen and Shade Hotel owner Mike Zislis.

Edler said Manhattan Beach property values have risen 60 percent over the past five years. The average this year is $2.2 million, putting it among the 30 most expensive Zip codes in the U.S.

As a result, Edler noted, Manhattan Beach has become a “name brand community.”

“A few year ago, I’d go to Europe and everyone knew about Malibu and Beverly Hills. But no one knew where Manhattan Beach was. That’s changed. Those 100,000 Terranea business travelers are part of the reason,” he said.

Manhattan Beach sales are up 8 percent over last year, he said, but not because of new construction.

“Most of those 5,000 building permits are for remodels,” he said. “People are choosing not to move. And when they do, it’s because they have to. The market is being driven by divorce and death,” he said.

“The gadflies complain that restaurants have gotten too expensive. But I opened Rock N’ Fish because people wanted better restaurants downtown. The Strand House is the cherry on the top,” Zislis said.

But both Zislis and Olsen observed that Manhattan’s influx of wealth has its downsides.

One downside is employee costs.

“A bartender who is making $400 in tips on a good night doesn’t want to take a paycut to become a manager, who has to come in on his or her off day to fix the toilet,” he said.

Olsen pointed out that the tips are on top of minimum wages.

“In Palo Alto, minimum wage is going from $10.50 to $14 an hour in two months,” he said. Further complicating employee costs is what he described as “Silicon Valley gobbling up everything.”

“We are losing dishwashers to Google because it has 19 onsite food facilities and pays dishwashers $19 an hour. Plus a 401 K and full benefits,” Olsen said.

Both Olsen and Zislis said rising property values are another double edged sword for local businesses.

“Lemonade signed a lease on Abbott Kinney in Venice during the 2008 recession for $3.50-a-foot. In three years, the ‘fair market’ clause kicks in. The landlord called and asked if I want to renegotiate now because ‘fair market’ will $15- to $18-a-foot,” Olsen said.

Olsen, Zislis and also several business owners in the audience expressed concern that their employees can’t afford to live near work.

Optometrist Lester Silverman, who was in the audience, said, “You talk about wanting people to live close to work and having a pedestrian friendly environment. But it’s hard to find employees because they can’t afford to rent here.”

Panelist Charles Gale, chair of the South Bay Association of Chambers responded,, “We’re looking at workforce housing. That’s next year’s priority.” ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.