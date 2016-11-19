Riding for research: Cyclist Ian Andersen follows 17,500 mile path

by David Mendez

Three years and two months ago, Ian Andersen was studying abroad in Spain when he received dire news. His longtime friend, Natalie Fung, had been injured in a car crash in Las Vegas, struck by a drunk driver.

“She was in a taxi, stopped at an intersection, and a drunk driver in an SUV hit their car,” he said. Fung woke up the next morning with the news that her spine had been injured, she had been paralyzed from the chest down, and she wouldn’t be able to walk again.

“It was an unpreventable, tragic scenario…she was doing everything right,” Andersen said.

Today, 23 year old Andersen is undertaking a 17,500 mile bike ride, stretching across two continents, with the aim of helping raise funds and awareness for spinal cord injuries. With luck, he hopes to raise $20,000 — little more than one dollar per mile — for the United Spinal Association

“I’m only a casual cyclist, but I plan to prove that with a little willpower and a good cause, any normal healthy person can do what I’m doing,” Andersen said.

In August, Andersen set out on his journey, starting in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Two months later, on November 6, he reflected on the first leg of his trek.

“It was a big undertaking, because you’re dealing with all of the survival stuff — there are no grocery stores, you have to get your water from streams, filter it and plan for when there’s not going to be water, you’re dealing with bears and moose and on top of that, you’re riding 80 miles a day,” Andersen said.

He carries everything he needs with him on his bike: a tent, sleeping bag, clothes, repair kits, electronics, safety equipment, water bottles and more, topping out his kit at 92 pounds, including the bike. Though he admits that not everything he carries is necessary for the journey, Andersen took every step to cut weight when possible.

“I even broke my toothbrush in half,” he said, laughing. “I don’t need this much handle!”

Andersen’s attitude is striking. As his hair grows out and his beard sets in, his smile and good-natured attitude shines.

Part of that comes from his mission.

“Natalie has been such a great influence on me, and it’s so inspiring the way she’s pushed through this,” he said. The two recently reconnected in person at the University of Southern California, where they met as they each pursued their undergrad degrees. They rode around campus together, he on his road bike and her on a hand bike, in an event with the Triumph Foundation.

“We’ve had a lot in common, but we connected over her sense of adventure,” Andersen said. “She was always on board…we’d go hiking, scuba diving, on adventures…she’s just a fun person to hang out with.”

But Andersen’s secondary inspiration came from his uncle, Bret Andersen, who 30 years ago, took the same path from Alaska to Argentina alongside Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner and two other friends. Before the ride, Andersen stayed with his uncle, who lives in San Francisco, and brainstormed each night during dinner.

“He said to keep a journal — that you think you’re going to remember what you experience, day-to-day, but you won’t,” Andersen recalled. “I’ve been writing a daily journal to look back on since day one.”

The trip is far from over; Andersen has more than 14,000 miles to go before his destination, and $9,000 to raise before he meets his goal. But his biking journeys may not be over after this ride.

“I’ll have two continents done after this — two of the largest ones, of seven” he said. “Maybe I’ll try to check the last five off of the list.”

For more information, to follow along, or to donate, go to ridewithian.com, or his Instagram page, @ridewithian

