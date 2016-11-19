Added on November 19, 2016
Kevin Cody
Hermosa Beach
Bassoon duet performs at Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale
Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis. Photo by Kevin Cody
Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis Luque perform music by 17th century composer Jean Baptiste de Boismortier during Saturday’s Downtown Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale. The bassoon duet is in front of Antique Guild. Other musicians are performing throughout the downtown. Luque performs with the Marina Winds, of Long Beach.
