 Added on November 19, 2016  Kevin Cody  

Bassoon duet performs at Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale

Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis. Photo by Kevin Cody

Bassoonists Justin Cummings and Alexis Luque perform music by 17th century composer Jean Baptiste de Boismortier during Saturday’s Downtown Hermosa Beach Sidewalk Sale. The bassoon duet is in front of Antique Guild. Other musicians are performing throughout the downtown. Luque performs with the Marina Winds, of Long Beach.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

