Redondo’s football season ends with triple overtime loss

By Randy Angel

Redondo fell short in its bid to upset top-seeded Sierra Canyon Friday night but the scrappy Sea Hawks did not go down without a fight proving the future is bright for its football program.

Redondo (7-5) overcame three turnovers, including two fumbled kickoff returns and a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, to tie visiting Sierra Canyon who needed three overtime periods to remain unbeaten with a 42-34 victory. Sierra Canyon (12-0) advances to play Charter Oak (11-1) in the semifinals.

With 1:23 left in regulation, quarterback Jack Alexander connected with Julian Woodard for a 51-yard touchdown that tied the score after a 99-yard drive.

A missed 29-yard field goal attempt by Sierra Canyon with no time remaining sent the game into overtime when, after a Trailblazer touchdown, Redondo again tied the game with an Alexander-to-Woodard touchdown pass of 17 yards.

The tandem connected again on a 4-yard touchdown reception before Sierra Canyon tied the game on Dylan Tait’s 35-yard run. On the following possession to begin the third overtime period, Tait scored on a 25-yard pass reception, but Redondo’s heroics had run its course as the Sea Hawks failed to reach the end zone.

Senior Trevor Bowen connected on fields goals in the second and fourth quarters to round out the scoring for Redondo.

Sierra Canyon focused on Redondo running back Jermar Jefferson, limiting the junior to 77 yards on 18 carries forcing the Sea Hawks to go to the air.

Alexander completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 255 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with Woodard sox times for 101 yards and four scores. Diego Balcarcel led the team with 144 yards on six receptions.

Although it wasn’t the record-setting 10-win season of 2015, this year’s campaign displayed the rise of Redondo football. Fifth-year head coach Matt Ballard led his team to its first Bay League title (shared with Mira Costa and Palos Verdes) since 2007.

The team survived a brutal non-league schedule and, after moving up three divisions, proved in can compete with anyone in CIF-Southern Section Division 4.

Redondo looks to return a strong nucleus for the 2017 season with its quarterback (Alexander) teaming with team’s leading rusher (Jefferson) and receiver (Woodard) along with receiver/corner back Jordan Jackson.

This year’s roster also included six underclassmen weighing at least 235 pounds who play on the offensive/defensive lines.

The Bay League lost any hope of producing a CIF champion this year when Palos Verdes fell to Los Alamitos 35-7 in a Division 3 quarterfinal loss in a game played at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach.

El Segundo (10-2) was also eliminated in its Division 7 game falling to Golden Valley 28-7. Playing without five starters, El Segundo could only muster seven yards rushing while quarterback Jake Palmer passes for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile in Division 6, Lawndale (8-4) defeated visiting Summit 38-14 and will travel to take on Paraclete (8-4). Jordan Wilmore led Lawndale’s offensive attack rushing for 325 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries.

In Division 10, Leuzinger (10-2) will host Aquinas (10-2) in the semifinals after holding off visiting J.W. North 49-39.

For brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

