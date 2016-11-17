South Bay Community Calendar 11-17-2016

Friday, November 18

Cancer Support: Reiki Energy Circle

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) host Jovita Trani and other Reiki Masters from the South Bay. In a group setting, learn to share and experience giving and receiving. Offered on the fourth Friday of each month, participants can join others in this circle using Reiki energy techniques. 12:30 – 3 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame

The sixth annual CBVA Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor Dain Blanton, Elaine Youngs, Fred Zuelich and John Featherstone, as well as the legendary team of Tim Hovland and Mike Dodd. 7 p.m. in the theater followed by a social gathering in the Hall of Fame center. $10 at Boccato’s Groceries, Spyder Surf and will at the door.

Saturday, November 19

Hermosa Library Holiday Book Sale

Dictionaries, large format art and photography books, travel guides, cookbooks, gardening guides, do-it-yourself manuals on all kinds of home projects: these make great gifts, and all are available at the sale. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach. Hbfol.org

Nothin’ but sand

Love the beach? Clean it up. Nothin’ But Sand presented by Heal the Bay is a fantastic opportunity to show your local beach some love. Every third Saturday of the month. Bags, garden gloves and water provided, but they encourage you to bring your own cleanup supplies and a reusable water bottle. 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Raffle at the end. 1201 The Strand, Hermosa Beach. For questions email aarenas@healthebay.org.

Time for shopping

Hermosa Beach Chamber Holiday Sidewalk Festival. The perfect opportunity for everyone to jet a jump on their holiday shopping in a festive environment with live music at various locations. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pier and Hermosa Avenues as well as PCH and Aviation Blvd., Downtown Hermosa Beach. For a list of other events visit hbchamber.net.

Uses for Native Plants Workshop

Experience how local plants are used in traditional and modern ways with Craig Torres. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

Bring your reusable mug. Space is limited. Advance RSVP required. To reserve your space visit pvplc.org/_events/WhitePointWorkshopPurchase.asp. For more information call (310) 541-7613.

Ice skating in Redondo

The Los Angeles Kings host an ice skating rink beginning this evening and continuing through January 8 at King Harbor in Redondo Beach. 239 N. Harbor Drive (in front of Polly’s on The Pier) Monday through Friday 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sundays 4 to 7 p.m. For more information visit LAKings.com/HolidayIce and call (888) KINGS-LA.

Sunday, November 20

Peter Pan Origin Story Comes to Life

Torrance Theatre Company presents the Tony Award winning “Peter and the Starcatcher,” written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker.Through December 18. Fri. Sat. at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.; plus a special Thursday night performance on December 15 at 8 p.m., followed by a Q & A with the cast. Performances are held at the Downtown Theater Venue, 1316 Cabrillo Ave, Torrance. Tickets available online at TorranceTheatreCompany.com or via phone at (424) 243-6882.

Barbershop season

The L.A. South Towns Show Chorus presents “Sultan’s Got a Brand New Bag,” an hilarious musical romp through the Department Store days of yore. 2 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Call the Theatre Box Office at (310) 781-7171 or visit lasouthtowns.org.

South Bay’s one and only Wurlitzer

Go behind-the-scenes to look at the Mighty Wurlitzer’s pipe chamber. More than 2,600 pipes, a console with four keyboards, 260 switches, and an array of controls and pedals. Learn about the history of the theater and the organ, enjoy a live sing-along and a short black and white silent film with Mighty Wurlitzer accompaniment. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond Street, El Segundo. To purchase tickets visit atlasobscura.com/events/old-town-music-hall.

It’s fair gift season

Holiday Fair Trade holiday sale. Unique gifts by artisans and farmers from around the world. 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free admission, street and lot parking. Information call (310) 378-9449.

Monday, November 21

Don’t be fooled

Learn “How to Avoid Scams Against Women” at the next Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach luncheon. Social hour followed by a short meeting and then Speaker Letty Marzano, Program Director of Keep Safe Coalition. 10 a.m. The luncheon will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal ($15) at the Redondo Beach historical Clubhouse, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Please contact Karen at (310) 339-4818 for Reservations.

