Advertisement
 Added on November 16, 2016  Bondo Wyszpolski  

South Bay Arts Calendar for Nov. 17-24

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page
“Strangers in Hats,” by Illeana Langdon, is among the works in “South Bay Focus 2016,” the annual exhibition of works by local artists. It opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Torrance Art Museum. (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com

“Strangers in Hats,” by Illeana Langdon, is among the works in “South Bay Focus 2016,” the annual exhibition of works by local artists. It opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Torrance Art Museum. (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com

Thursday, November 17

Polish up those dancing shoes

Ballroom dancing with the Retro Swing Band takes place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge, 319 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Everyone’s welcome, non-members and listeners. Bar available, large floor, all ballroom tempos, theater seating. Cover charge, $10. Call (310) 663-6690 or go to bigband.com.

1924: American actor and comedian Harold Lloyd (1893 - 1971) stands in a doorway, peering at a woman reclining on a chaise lounge in the 'My Vampire' sequence from director Fred Newmeyer's film 'Girl Shy'. There is a tiger pelt rug on the floor. Lloyd wears a top hat and an overcoat, holding a cane.

1924: American actor and comedian Harold Lloyd (1893 – 1971) stands in a doorway, peering at a woman reclining on a chaise lounge in the ‘My Vampire’ sequence from director Fred Newmeyer’s film ‘Girl Shy’. There is a tiger pelt rug on the floor. Lloyd wears a top hat and an overcoat, holding a cane.

Friday, November 18

Dare I ask her out?

Harold Lloyd stars in the 1924 silent film “Girl Shy,” screening Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The Mighty Wurlitzer will provide the music. Tickets, $10 if you’re young; $8 if you aren’t. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

No strings attached

“Disney’s My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto’s Musical Tale,” told from the old woodcarver’s perspective (was it true he wanted a daughter?), is being presented by South Bay Conservatory at 7:30 on Friday plus 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s got the classic tunes, such as “When You Wish Upon A Star,” as well as new songs by Stephen Schwartz. Tickets, $22. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to southbayconservatory.com.

Little Fish Theatre in San Pedro is presenting Mark Harvey Levine’s “A Very Special Holiday Special” (a collection of short plays with Hanukkah and Christmas themes). Most weekends through Dec. 17. Pictured, David Tennant with Santa’s elves, Margaret Schugt and Amanda Karr. Photo by Mickey Elliott. (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org

Little Fish Theatre in San Pedro is presenting Mark Harvey Levine’s “A Very Special Holiday Special” (a collection of short plays with Hanukkah and Christmas themes). Most weekends through Dec. 17. Pictured, David Tennant with Santa’s elves, Margaret Schugt and Amanda Karr. Photo by Mickey Elliott. (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org

Saturday, November 19

They’re all in the spotlight

“South Bay Focus 2016,” featuring dozens of local artists, opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Torrance Art Museum, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The show, up through Dec. 16, is juried by curator and art critic Peter Frank. (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com

Double your pleasure

Faculty members and pianists Polli Chambers-Salazar and Lois Roberts are presenting a “Duo Piano Recital” at 5 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They will perform music by Gluck, Barber, Ravel, and Rachmaninov. Tickets, $18. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Author Ron Kovic signs and discusses “Hurricane Street” (his memoir sequel to “Born on the Fourth of July”) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library in Torrance. Free. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org

Author Ron Kovic signs and discusses “Hurricane Street” (his memoir sequel to “Born on the Fourth of July”) at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library in Torrance. Free. (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org

Vet, activist, author

Vietnam Veteran Ron Kovic, whose memoir “Born on the Fourth of July” was the basis of the film of the same name, discusses and signs his follow-up memoir, “Hurricane Street,” at 2 p.m. in the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Books (published by Akashic) will be available for purchase. Free. For information, call (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Destination Art Walk

The Old Torrance Artwalk Holiday Open House takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. and features several venues. For example, Destination: Art is presenting “Art2GO” with 8”x10” pieces for $100 and 12”x12” pieces for $150 each. No previewing, no pre-sales, so you’ll want to get there early, right? The art collective is celebrating its second anniversary. Maps of participating venues are also available at APC Fine Arts Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., and also at the Freighthouse, 1260 Cabrillo Ave. Destination Art is at 1815 W. 213 St., #135. Call (310) 742-3192 or go to destination-art.net.

The Mighty Echoes sing doo wop at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the El Segundo Public Library. Free. (310) 524-2728

The Mighty Echoes sing doo wop at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the El Segundo Public Library. Free. (310) 524-2728

Brothers in Harmony

Singing doo wop from the street corners of New York and Philadelphia, the Mighty Echoes perform a capella style at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. Free. (310) 524-2728.

No one sleeps through this!

The Mühlfeld Trio (named after clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld, who died in 1907) performs at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Comprised of Benjamin Mitchell on clarinet, Mia Barcia-Colombo on cello, and Brendan White on piano, the trio plays music by Bruch and Beethoven. Free; donations accepted. (310) 5574.

Saddle soars

Presented by the Peninsula Land Conservancy, “Unbranded” screens at 4 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre, 428 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. It a documentary feature about four young men, 16 mustangs, and their dream to ride from Mexico to Canada. Tickets, $10; free if you’re 18 or younger. (310) 541-7613 or go to pvplc.org.

The Mühlfeld Trio performs at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the First Lutheran Church & School in Torrance. The ensemble plays music by Bruch and Beethoven. Free; donations accepted. (310) 5574

The Mühlfeld Trio performs at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the First Lutheran Church & School in Torrance. The ensemble plays music by Bruch and Beethoven. Free; donations accepted. (310) 5574

Sunday, November 20

J.J. Newberry’s! F.W. Woolworth!

The L.A. South Towns Show Chorus presents “Sultan’s Got a Brand New Bag” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a musical romp through the department store days of yore. Tunes include “Cocktails For Two” and “Who Will Buy?” Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to lasouthtowns.org.

In back of the theater curtain

Atlas Obscura presents a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mighty Wurlitzer, an organ with over 2,000 pipes, illuminated with glow-in-the-dark paint, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $25. More at atlasobscura.com/events/old-town-music-hall.

Open your ears wide

The El Camino College Concert Band performs its fall concert at 3 p.m. in the school’s Marsee Auditorium, located at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Dane Teter directs the group, which will feature, among other selections, Frank Ticheli’s “Simple Gifts,” Rob Romeyn’s “Apollo: Myth and Legend,” and Samuel Hazo’s “Across the Halfpipe.” Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS, or go to centerforthearts.org.

Buenos Aires, anyone?

Orquesta Victoria, from Argentina’s exciting capital city, is a 14-piece tango orchestra, and they perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. The ensemble will be joined on stage by dancers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso, as well as singer Mariana Quinteros. For tickets, eventbrite.com/orquesta-victoria-de-tango-el-mundo-is-the-world-tour-tickets-27401914865.

“Sunset, “by Norma Cuevas White, is among the works in “Serendipity,” on view through Sunday with a closing reception from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com

“Sunset, “by Norma Cuevas White, is among the works in “Serendipity,” on view through Sunday with a closing reception from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com

Last chance to see it

“Serendipity,” featuring the works of Norma Cuevas White, Joe Devinny, and Mina Tang Kan, is on view through Sunday with a closing reception from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Monday, November 21

What your teacher’s been up to

“Faculty Show 2016,” being works by the El Camino College Art Department and Photography Department faculty, goes on view in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The reception is on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 15, but closed on Nov. 24 so you can eat your real or faux turkeys. (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/.

“Urban Graffiti” is up through Saturday, Nov. 26 at South Bay Contemporary, located in the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro. Pictured, work by L. Anderson. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org

“Urban Graffiti” is up through Saturday, Nov. 26 at South Bay Contemporary, located in the Loft, 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro. Pictured, work by L. Anderson. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org

Wednesday, November 23

Skating on thin ice?

“Chill” returns to the Queen Mary with lots of skating, sleigh rides, ice tubing, and an interactive experience called “Alice in Wonderland” which is an interactive and digitally immersive walk-through experience. Through Jan. 8. Tickets, $40 for adults and $30 for kids 4 to 11. Learn more at queenmary.com/chill/. ER

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Bondo Wyszpolski

You must be logged in to post a comment Login