South Bay Arts Calendar for Nov. 17-24

Thursday, November 17

Polish up those dancing shoes

Ballroom dancing with the Retro Swing Band takes place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge, 319 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. Everyone’s welcome, non-members and listeners. Bar available, large floor, all ballroom tempos, theater seating. Cover charge, $10. Call (310) 663-6690 or go to bigband.com.

Friday, November 18

Dare I ask her out?

Harold Lloyd stars in the 1924 silent film “Girl Shy,” screening Friday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The Mighty Wurlitzer will provide the music. Tickets, $10 if you’re young; $8 if you aren’t. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

No strings attached

“Disney’s My Son Pinocchio: Geppetto’s Musical Tale,” told from the old woodcarver’s perspective (was it true he wanted a daughter?), is being presented by South Bay Conservatory at 7:30 on Friday plus 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s got the classic tunes, such as “When You Wish Upon A Star,” as well as new songs by Stephen Schwartz. Tickets, $22. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to southbayconservatory.com.

Saturday, November 19

They’re all in the spotlight

“South Bay Focus 2016,” featuring dozens of local artists, opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Torrance Art Museum, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The show, up through Dec. 16, is juried by curator and art critic Peter Frank. (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com

Double your pleasure

Faculty members and pianists Polli Chambers-Salazar and Lois Roberts are presenting a “Duo Piano Recital” at 5 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. They will perform music by Gluck, Barber, Ravel, and Rachmaninov. Tickets, $18. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Vet, activist, author

Vietnam Veteran Ron Kovic, whose memoir “Born on the Fourth of July” was the basis of the film of the same name, discusses and signs his follow-up memoir, “Hurricane Street,” at 2 p.m. in the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Books (published by Akashic) will be available for purchase. Free. For information, call (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Destination Art Walk

The Old Torrance Artwalk Holiday Open House takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. and features several venues. For example, Destination: Art is presenting “Art2GO” with 8”x10” pieces for $100 and 12”x12” pieces for $150 each. No previewing, no pre-sales, so you’ll want to get there early, right? The art collective is celebrating its second anniversary. Maps of participating venues are also available at APC Fine Arts Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., and also at the Freighthouse, 1260 Cabrillo Ave. Destination Art is at 1815 W. 213 St., #135. Call (310) 742-3192 or go to destination-art.net.

Brothers in Harmony

Singing doo wop from the street corners of New York and Philadelphia, the Mighty Echoes perform a capella style at 2 p.m. in the Friends of the Library Room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. Free. (310) 524-2728.

No one sleeps through this!

The Mühlfeld Trio (named after clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld, who died in 1907) performs at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Comprised of Benjamin Mitchell on clarinet, Mia Barcia-Colombo on cello, and Brendan White on piano, the trio plays music by Bruch and Beethoven. Free; donations accepted. (310) 5574.

Saddle soars

Presented by the Peninsula Land Conservancy, “Unbranded” screens at 4 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre, 428 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. It a documentary feature about four young men, 16 mustangs, and their dream to ride from Mexico to Canada. Tickets, $10; free if you’re 18 or younger. (310) 541-7613 or go to pvplc.org.

Sunday, November 20

J.J. Newberry’s! F.W. Woolworth!

The L.A. South Towns Show Chorus presents “Sultan’s Got a Brand New Bag” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a musical romp through the department store days of yore. Tunes include “Cocktails For Two” and “Who Will Buy?” Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to lasouthtowns.org.

In back of the theater curtain

Atlas Obscura presents a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mighty Wurlitzer, an organ with over 2,000 pipes, illuminated with glow-in-the-dark paint, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $25. More at atlasobscura.com/events/old-town-music-hall.

Open your ears wide

The El Camino College Concert Band performs its fall concert at 3 p.m. in the school’s Marsee Auditorium, located at Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Dane Teter directs the group, which will feature, among other selections, Frank Ticheli’s “Simple Gifts,” Rob Romeyn’s “Apollo: Myth and Legend,” and Samuel Hazo’s “Across the Halfpipe.” Tickets, $10. Call (800) 832-ARTS, or go to centerforthearts.org.

Buenos Aires, anyone?

Orquesta Victoria, from Argentina’s exciting capital city, is a 14-piece tango orchestra, and they perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. The ensemble will be joined on stage by dancers Andrea Monti and Adrian Durso, as well as singer Mariana Quinteros. For tickets, eventbrite.com/orquesta-victoria-de-tango-el-mundo-is-the-world-tour-tickets-27401914865.

Last chance to see it

“Serendipity,” featuring the works of Norma Cuevas White, Joe Devinny, and Mina Tang Kan, is on view through Sunday with a closing reception from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Monday, November 21

What your teacher’s been up to

“Faculty Show 2016,” being works by the El Camino College Art Department and Photography Department faculty, goes on view in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. The reception is on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Through Dec. 15, but closed on Nov. 24 so you can eat your real or faux turkeys. (310) 660-3010 or go to elcamino.edu/artgallery/.

Wednesday, November 23

Skating on thin ice?

“Chill” returns to the Queen Mary with lots of skating, sleigh rides, ice tubing, and an interactive experience called “Alice in Wonderland” which is an interactive and digitally immersive walk-through experience. Through Jan. 8. Tickets, $40 for adults and $30 for kids 4 to 11. Learn more at queenmary.com/chill/. ER

