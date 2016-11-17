Here comes Hey Turkey Day: Local art show, Local artists, Celebrating Local Culture

by Ed Solt

Four years ago on the night before Thanksgiving, Danny Inez, founder of M1sk, a clothing company propagating South Californian nativism, put together a little art show featuring local artists celebrating local culture.

Hermosa Beach Strand icon “Turkey John,” the proposer of many swimming dates instigated by his slogan “Hey turkey!” to decades of bikini-clad Strand-driven young women became the perfect art show symbol. From its humble beginnings as a brown bag affair with a nostalgia for times-long-gone vibe, Hey Turkey Day has become an event celebrating the radness of the South Bay’s past, present, and future.

As most of the artists in the Daisies Collective, aka “The Daisies” were still in diapers when Pier Plaza was a street. They bring a youthful stoke toward nostalgia by repurposing the past—ultimately making it their own. For the past three years, their collective of artists have put their own stamp on the event. Daisies Founders Marisa Jane and Eden Jones consider “Hey Turkey Day” a South Bay tradition.

“Hey Turkey Day is what the Daisies Collective stands for, preserving and cultivating the creative culture of the South Bay,” Jane said. “There are so many talented individuals here, but it has been awhile since Hermosa was on the map as an innovative arts scene. The happenings at the Insomniac, the legendary jazz acts at the Lighthouse, and our city’s place in the history surfboard craftsmanship make Hermosa a landmark.”

While Jane and Jones are a tiny bit cynical about the inevitable change that is happening in the South Bay, sometimes making them feel like visitors in their hometowns, Hey Turkey Day gives them hope.

“It is our responsibility to make the South Bay a place we want to live in,” Jane said. “Dan [Inez] is not one to sit quietly on the sidelines but is an activist for the creative community of Hermosa Beach. I see this event as a strong stance for local culture,” she said.

Participating local artists include: Alex Bacon, Alex Hernandez, Ashlee Imbriale, Bob Dob, Brent Broza, The Bubble, Captain Dan, Chelsea Stambler, Chelsea Tedesco, Chris Bowman, Chris Shary, Greg “Crayola” Simpkins, Darreck Burns, Dane Capo, Dave Senesac, The Daisies Collective, Dustin Maenpa, Georgina Artiga, Graham Curran, Gus Song, Hanna Hancock, Jake Tedesco, Jeffrey Page, Johnny 2/3, Josh Krimbrell, Matt Borgia, Max Becker, Max Hanson, Michael Collins, Mike Smith, Murk Lurks, Osa Porto, Paul Roustan, Richard Podgurski, The Pacific Stranded, Sam Harang, Sean Harder, SouthBayArtist, Sugar Dayne, Tyler Rice, Tyler Williams, Tucker O’Shia, and Ziran.

DJ Don Cesar will be bringing the tunes. King Harbor Brewing Company is manning the tap, pouring complimentary suds. Grub will be provided by El Gringo and Waterman’s.

“From my perspective, this event is a sample of exactly what the South Bay should look like, a thriving creative culture of neighbors who care about they place they live,” Jane said. “Plus, it’s always a really good party.”

Hey Turkey Day takes place Wednesday, November 23 from 7 p.m. to -11 p.m. at Hermosa Design (618 Cypress Ave. Hermosa Beach, CA 90254). Free admission, but bring cash to tip the bartenders and to support the local scene by purchasing and taking home a killer piece. ER

