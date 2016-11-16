Universal ukuleleist Jack Tracy plays Java Man

by Ed Solt

The Ukulele is an ageless instrument transcending cultures and economic boundaries.

Local uke player Jack Tracy’s mission statement is synonymous with this essence, fittingly the official instrument of “the Aloha State,” Hawaii. On any given day in the South Bay, Tracy can be heard strumming his signature covers or crooning an original for everyone to hear.

After an introduction to the Hawaiian Islands by Portuguese immigrants in the 1880s, Queen Liliʻuokalani and King Kalākaua, the last Hawaiian monarchy, embraced the ukulele, establishing the instrument in Hawaiian culture. American GIs serving in the Pacific Theater in WWII came back with fond on leave memories of Hawaii and a taste for Hawaiian music.

Raised in a military family, Tracy first heard the uke on military radio stations.

“I grew up on base living in the Bavarian Woods of South Germany,” Tracy said. “We had no TV at all — just the radio stations. I heard a lot of Don Ho. He was a part of my childhood.”

In college, Tracy trained in Madrid, Spain to play Flamenco classical guitar.

“I wanted to play that Gypsy cool rhythm South American beat from the streets as well as Flamenco,” he said. “I never really considered myself that good. It takes all fingers to play classical guitar. I didn’t have the strongest pinky finger.”

All though interested in different styles of guitar playing, Tracy always gravitated toward Rock ‘n’ Roll, R&B, and soul.

“I listened to Sam Cooke, Nat Cole and James Brown, Aretha and Dionne Warwick. Frank Sinatra, Sammy and Dean, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Janis, CSN&Y, Elton Steely Dan, and others, of course,” he said.

All of these influences churned inside of Tracy’s mind for decades. It took a revelation while stuck in a snowstorm in Durango, Colorado for his music to make sense.

“I was snowed in on Christmas Day seven years ago,” he said. “While locked in among my guitars, I grabbed from the top of the heap a ukulele and started playing. I had my musical epiphany.”

Tracy’s vision was to play not only traditional ukulele but to explore other music genres, the sounds of his rich musical background. He sought out mentorship from Harry Tuft, the Godfather of Folk Music in the Rocky Mountain Region. Tuft founded the Denver Folklore Center in 1962, a Colorado music institution and iconic guitar shop that’s hosted everyone from Joan Baez, Judy Collins, and Bob Dylan to Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, and Bill Monroe through its history. Tuft nurtured countless artists through his leadership of the Swallow Hill Music Association.

“He’s the one who helped me translate my music sensibility to ukulele,” said Tracy. “I learned firsthand the importance of a establishing a strong music community, lessons I took to with me to Hermosa Beach.”

Tracy learned to use the simplicity of the Ukulele to accompanied what he acknowledges as his biggest asset, his voice. It’s created an encompassing signature sound. Tracy’s voice and his uke in harmony have become one instrument

“My wife and I have frequently gone to see Jack at several South Bay venues, and he makes his ukulele spin and sparkle, all blended with a signature voice that flows in range and timbre somewhere between Otis Redding and Nat King Cole,” said Charles Ecker, founder of LA Music Awards’ Band of the Year and Instrumental Album of the Year nominee, the C.R. Ecker Band.

“Everybody should have and play the ukulele,” The Beatle’s George Harrison once said about the universal nature of the ukulele. “It is so simple to carry with you and it is the one instrument you can’t play and not laugh!”

Tracy embodies the spirit of the ukulele. His sound appeals to everybody.

“There is something about ukulele music that makes us all feel good and gives us a big smile,” said Maureen Hunt, Hermosa Beach Chamber President. “Could that be the reason Jack Tracy is always so calm with a big warm smile on his face every time you see him?”

He’s versatile, comfortable serenading solo at a Sunday Brunch, at a cocktail hour, playing at a local festival with his backing band, or for the crowds at local farmer’s markets.

“Jack has been a regular at the Manhattan Beach Farmers Market for over a year. Each week he greets us, employees, vendors, and customers with that trademark smile. His music is just perfect and entertains all ages,” said Kelly Stroman, Executive Director Downtown Manhattan Beach Business & Professional Association. “Whether little locals dancing and tapping away, to moms taking a break to people rushing in to purchase their favorite items from the market, Jack’s cool and calm presence keeps the market pace beating along until 4 p.m., when the market closes.”

Tracy’s next big gig is performing at the Holiday Sidewalk Festival, November 19 to 20 at Javaman from 2:30pm-5:30 p.m.

“I connect with people in many different cultures and societies,” said Tracy. “It is hardly new to find how beautifully music crosses barriers and makes people happy. I’m good with that.”

For more info on Jack Tracy’s performance schedule, lessons, and ukulele, check out: jacksukulele.com. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.