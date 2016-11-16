Redondo boys open hoops season hosting 65th Pacific Shores Tournament

By Randy Angel

Redondo begins a new chapter in its storied boys basketball program when the Sea Hawks host the 65th Annual Pacific Shores Tournament that runs Monday through Saturday.

Victor Martin takes over as head coach after serving as an assistant for Reggie Morris, Jr. who became an assistant coach at Loyola Marymount University.

During his four-year tenure at Redondo, Morris quickly built one of the top boys basketball programs in Southern California, leading the Sea Hawks to the State Division 2 championship in 2013.

Martin will build his team around a nucleus of five returning players led by senior guard Ryse Williams, who was the team’s second leading scorer last season averaging 14.8 points per game.

Senior guards Jalen Moore, Tyler Murrell and Isaiah Tyler will be joined by 6-foot-7 junior center Quinn Collins to help draw attention away from Williams.

Redondo is the defending champion of the Pacific Shores Tournament, defeating Long Beach Poly in the 2015 championship game.

Along with Redondo the 16-team tournament will include Birmingham, Inglewood, Dominguez, Gahr, Harvard-Westlake, Lynwood, Long Beach Poly, Mayfair, Narbonne, Oak Park, Peninsula, Rancho Christian, Roosevelt, Santa Margarita and Westchester.

The event also features an eight-team tournament with Campbell Hall, Kalaheo (Hawaii), St. Anthony and View Park competing in Pool A while St. Bernard, Morningside, Fremont and Cleveland play in Pool B.

Redondo opens competition facing Gahr at 6:30 p.m. on Monday with the winner advancing to take on the Narbonne-Harvard-Westlake victor on Tuesday.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.