Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, ice skating, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: Tickets are available for the California Beach Volleyball (CBVA) Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Hermosa Theatre, 710 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. Tickets are $10. The Class of 2016 includes Dain Blanton, Elaine Youngs, Fred Zuelich and John Featherstone. Also recognized will be the legendary team of Mike Dodd and Tim Hovland along with the winners of this year’s CBVA Cal Cup that included Mens and Womens champions Jorge Martinez and Dalida Vernier (AAA), Griffin Conway and Jenn Henderson (AA), Seth Tuton and Morgan Kendrick (A) and Kristofer Lena and Kaili Kimura (B). Also honored will be Youth Cal Cup Champions. Capturing boys titles were the teams of Will Bantle (Pacific Palisades)/Rob Mullahey (Manhattan Beach) in the 18U division, Jevan Coronado (West Covina)/Luke Grafton (Hermosa Beach) in the 16U, Miles PartainPacific Palisades)/Luke Turner (Hermosa Beach) in the 14U and Manhattan Beach duo of Mick Bakos/Ryan Sprague in the 12U. Girls winning Youth Cal Cup titles were Chanti Holroyd (Mountain View)/Madilyn Yeomans (San Diego) in the 18U, Kyla Doig (Redondo Beach)/Jaden Whitmarsh (Rancho Santa Fe) in the 16U, Makenna Gaeta (Santa Monica)/Kate Reilly (Manhattan Beach) in the 14U and Kelly Belardi (Manhattan Beach)/Savannah Standage (Redondo Beach) in the 12U, For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cbva.com.

Ice Skating: The Los Angeles Kings will be sponsoring a special outdoor Holiday Ice rink in Redondo Beach, one of five throughout Southern California open to the public. The Redondo rink at 239 N. Harbor Dr., will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday Nov 18 and run through Jan. 8, 2017.

Baseball: The Manhattan Beach Mustangs will be holding a Thanksgiving Camp Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 21-23 from 9 a,.m.-12 p.m. at Clark Field in Hermosa Beach. Run by Mira Costa High School coaches and players, the camp costs $60 per day or $150 for all three. Register at leaguelieeup.com/mbmustangs.

Basketball: The 2016-17 ELKS Lodge Hoop Shoot Contest will be held at Redondo Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event if free for boys and girls ages 8 -13. Each participating child must be 8 – 13 on or before April 1, 2017. For more details, please visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

Running: Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 8,000 race enthusiasts will congregate at Seaside Lagoon for the 10K, 5K and 10K baby buggy races and popular costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association that will take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2017. The event also includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra. Entry fee is $30 for the 5K; $35 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races (add $5 after Jan 1; $10 on race weekend). Custom awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. To register, visit redondo10K.com. ER

