 Added on November 15, 2016  Brad Jacobson

Getting Hands On At The Sea Lab in Redondo Beach

We sat down with Sea Lab director Marie Madrigal to discuss the Sea Lab in Redondo Beach.
Since 1997, the LA Conservation Corps has operated and managed the SEA Lab, a hands-on science center dedicated to marine conservation and education programs, located in Redondo Beach.
Each year, SEA Lab staff, Corpsmembers and volunteers educate school children and visitors about marine life and the importance of protecting our oceans. Video produced by Civic Couch. 

by Brad Jacobson

