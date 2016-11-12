Redondo to host top seed in CIF-SS Division 4 gridiron playoffs
By Randy Angel
The connection between quarterback Jack Alexander and receiver Julian Woodard was firing on all cylinders Friday night leading Redondo to a home victory in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
The duo teamed for three touchdowns passes as Redondo (7-4) held off a third-quarter rally by visiting Cajon to record a 43-24 victory. The Sea Hawks advance to the quarterfinals where they will host top-seeded Sierra Canyon (11-0) Friday at 7 p.m.
Redondo jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held a 21-7 lead at halftime but Cajon came alive in the third quarter outscoring Redondo 16-7 to close the gap 28-24.
Fifteen unanswered points in the fourth quarter and two forced turnovers by the Sea Hawks defense preserved the victory for Redondo who is riding a modest four-game winning streak.
Alexander completed 18 of 23 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a 20-yard touchdown. Woodard had eight receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns.
Across town in Manhattan Beach, Mira Costa wasn’t enjoying the same type of success. The injury-riddled Mustangs, who were playing without standout running back Justin Goring after suffering a knee injury the previous week at Redondo, could ill afford to give Paramount any extra help.
But seven turnovers proved to be the downfall of Mira Costa (7-4) who lost its CIF-SS Division 6 opening-round game to Paramount 49-21.
Paramount led the entire game after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Mira Costa sophomore quarterback Reed Vabrey scored on a 5-yard run but a missed extra-point attempt kept the Mustangs behind 7-6.
Another touchdown by Paramount was followed with a score by Mira Costa’s Jonah Tavai, who found pay dirt on a 27-yard pass play from Vabrey.
Mira Costa’s 14-13 deficit increased when Paramount returned a punt 74 yards to the end zone – one of three special teams touchdowns scored by the Pirates.
Touchdown passes of 60 and 57 yards gave Paramount a 35-13 lead at halftime and the Pirates never looked back.
In Division 3, Palos Verdes recorded a 38-37 victory over St. Francis in a game played at San Pedro High School.
Palos Verdes (7-3), the third first-place representative out of the Bay League, will travel to Los Alamitos (8-3) in its quarterfinal game on Friday.
A St. Francis interception in the end zone late in the game gave the Golden Knights a flicker of hope and quarterback Michael Bonds responded driving the team downfield connecting on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds remaining in regulation.
Choosing to go for the win with a 2-point conversion, St. Francis’ pass attempt was broken up by Adison Umrarong to give the Sea Kings the victory.
Along with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Umrarong rushed for 135 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries.
Other South Bay teams advancing in the CIF-SS playoff were Pioneer League champion Leuzinger along with El Segundo and Lawndale who both shared the Ocean League title with Culver City.
El Segundo quarterback Jake Palmer scored on a 5-yard run with 26 seconds left to give the Eagles a 17-10 home victory over Anaheim Canyon in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs.
El Segundo (10-1) will play at Golden Valley (7-4) Friday night.
In an all-South Bay match up, the Lawndale Cardinals flew by visiting West Torrance 48-14 behind the performance of quarterback Jalen Hamler.
Hamler completed 10 of 17 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns for Lawndale (7-4) who will host Summit (10-1) in the quarterfinals.
Leuzinger (9-2) escaped with a 43-36 home victory over Apple Valley scoring on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left. The Olympians will play at JW North (5-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday.
For complete results and brackets, visit cifss.org.
