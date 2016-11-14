Beach people – Lifeguards remember Paul Gudmundsson

Beach people

Lifeguards remember

Paul Gudmundsson

Fellow lifeguards remembered Paul Gudmundsson with a beach memorial and paddleout on October 2 in Hermosa Beach, where he grew up and raised his family. Gudmundsson became a Los Angeles County Lifeguard in 1972. He subsequently became a pharmacist, but remained a recurrent (part time) lifeguard. In 1974, 1976 and 1980 he paddled for the winning Taplin Bell team and in 1976 his name was added to the bell as a doryman. His son Shaun and daughter Alexandra both joined him as lifeguards.

He lifeguarded through the past summer and was thought to be in good health when he died suddenly on October 9. He was 62.

“The weekend before he passed away, Paul went for a beach run, talked about surfing with his son, went for a couple dips in the ocean, had a bodysurfing competition with his Marilyn (his wife) after splashing her, and searched for sand crabs and made drip castles for his granddaughter,” his son Shaun said.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to the Junior Lifeguard Trust Fund at LACOLA Trust, 524 Garnet Street, #B, Redondo Beach, CA. 90277.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Olsby with the memorial American Flag. Photo by Cameron Chacker Susie Cunningham. Photo by Joel Gitelson LAFD Chief Deputy Anthony Whittle comforts Gudmundsson’s wife Marilyn after presenting her with the American Flag. Photo by Cameron Chacker Lifeguard Association president John Greger presents the traditional Bronze Savage statue to Gudmundsson’s wife Marilyn. Remembering Paul. Photo by Cameron Chacker Mourners throw water following the scattering of ashes.Photo by Cameron Chacker Son Shaun Gudmundsson. Photo by Joel Gitelson

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.