Beach people – Lifeguards remember Paul Gudmundsson
Beach people
Lifeguards remember
Paul Gudmundsson
Fellow lifeguards remembered Paul Gudmundsson with a beach memorial and paddleout on October 2 in Hermosa Beach, where he grew up and raised his family. Gudmundsson became a Los Angeles County Lifeguard in 1972. He subsequently became a pharmacist, but remained a recurrent (part time) lifeguard. In 1974, 1976 and 1980 he paddled for the winning Taplin Bell team and in 1976 his name was added to the bell as a doryman. His son Shaun and daughter Alexandra both joined him as lifeguards.
He lifeguarded through the past summer and was thought to be in good health when he died suddenly on October 9. He was 62.
“The weekend before he passed away, Paul went for a beach run, talked about surfing with his son, went for a couple dips in the ocean, had a bodysurfing competition with his Marilyn (his wife) after splashing her, and searched for sand crabs and made drip castles for his granddaughter,” his son Shaun said.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be sent to the Junior Lifeguard Trust Fund at LACOLA Trust, 524 Garnet Street, #B, Redondo Beach, CA. 90277.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login