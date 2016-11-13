Beach surf – Scare and Tear at haunted pier

In January 2015, GI Joe Charles suffered a stroke during martial arts training. He lost his speech and his right side was paralyzed. Last Wednesday, to an assembly of city and chamber officials and his students, Charles bellowed, “GI Joe is back. And Then some.”…
The Scare and Tear was founded in 2005 by Charlie Ninegar to honor Mira Costa High schoolmate Adam Frand, who died from cardiac arrest. Spyder Surf has continued the contest, which awards point for costumes and performance. “It’s the most photogenic surf contest of the year,” said Spyder Surf’s Master of Horror Richard “The Ripper” O’Reilly.
Elsa from Frozen (Tamara Lentz). Photo by Mike Balzer
Scary Clown (Scott Rusher). Photo by Steve Gaffney
Gladiator (Dave Schaefer). Photo by Steve Gaffney
Batman (Myles Gaffney). Photo by Steve Gaffney
Flash Gordon (Joey Samuelian) battles Spyderman (Chris Mosley). Photo by Steve Gaffney
Not a crook. Photo by Mike Balzer
The Crazy Chicken (Cash Cherry). Photo by Brad Jacobson
Skelton (Kyle Gaffney). By Brad Jacobson
The Black Swan (Kyra Williams). Photo by Brad Jacobson
Where’s Waldo (Shane Balzer). Photo by Mike Balzer
Spyder Woman (Olivia Lusby). Photo by Steve Gaffney
