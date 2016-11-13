Advertisement
Beach surf – Scare and Tear at haunted pier

Beach surf

Scare and Tear

at haunted pier

The Scare and Tear was founded in 2005 by Charlie Ninegar to honor Mira Costa High schoolmate Adam Frand, who died from cardiac arrest. Spyder Surf has continued the contest, which awards point for costumes and performance. “It’s the most photogenic surf contest of the year,” said Spyder Surf’s Master of Horror Richard “The Ripper” O’Reilly.

 

