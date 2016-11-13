Advertisement
 Added on November 13, 2016  Judy Rae   ,

Beach charity – Girls night out at Comedy Club for cancer support community

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Beach charity

Girls night out at Comedy Club

for cancer support community

Ladies, dressed in pink, celebrated women whose lives have been touched by cancer on October 6 at the Comedy & Magic Club. The “Rock Your Pink” evening included a silent auction, dinner, a live auction, an inspirational talk by two-time cancer survivor Adrienne Slaughter and performances by five comedians. The sold out evening, was organized by and benefited Cancer Support Community — Redondo Beach.

Photos by Amy Berg and Theresa Plakos

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login