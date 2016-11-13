Beach charity – Girls night out at Comedy Club for cancer support community

In January 2015, GI Joe Charles suffered a stroke during martial arts training. He lost his speech and his right side was paralyzed. Last Wednesday, to an assembly of city and chamber officials and his students, Charles bellowed, “GI Joe is back. And Then some.”…
Ladies, dressed in pink, celebrated women whose lives have been touched by cancer on October 6 at the Comedy & Magic Club. The “Rock Your Pink” evening included a silent auction, dinner, a live auction, an inspirational talk by two-time cancer survivor Adrienne Slaughter and performances by five comedians. The sold out evening, was organized by and benefited Cancer Support Community — Redondo Beach.
Photos by Amy Berg and Theresa Plakos
Robin Franko, Cheryl Diamond, Jackie DeVries, Susie Zollinger, Robin Feiman, Robin Crevelt, Chemocessories founder Iris Lee Knell, Jennee Julius and Adrienne Hahn.
Dr. Thyra Endicott, Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach CEO Judith Opdahl and sponsor Joanne Hunter.
Adrienne Slaughter and auctioneer David Plakos.
Karen Swinand, CSCRB Director of Development Paula Moore and Nikki Christopher.
Kelly Evans, Pam Quinn, Sherri Medeiros and Misty Law.
CSCRB co-Founder Anne Clary, Tiffany Clyne and Jean Helstowski.
Judy Gibson, Ellen Driscoll, Lori Nolan and Mary Ann Green of the Providence Little Company of Mary.
