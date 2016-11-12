Beach charity – Skechers FriendshipWalk

Beach charity

Skechers FriendshipWalk

Walkers raise $1.6 million

In 2009, the first year of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, 1,700 walkers turned out and $220,000 was raised. The walk has built on that success with each succeeding year. Last year $1.4 million was raised. Last month, during the 2016 Friendship Walk, over 12,000 walkers packed The Strand, from the Manhattan Beach pier to the Hermosa Beach Pier, helping to raise $1.6 million. The walkers were cheered on by sports and entertainment celebrities, including former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda, fitness trainer Denise Austin, model Camila Alves, “Dancing with Stars” host Brooke Burke-Charvet, Jordyn Jones and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. Proceeds will benefit the Friendship Foundation, which provides peer mentors for special needs kids and to South Bay school district education foundations. For more about the Friendship Foundation, visit WeGotFriends.com.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

Rabbi Yossi Mintz of the Friendship Foundation. Denise and Katie Austin and "Best Friends Whenever's" Ben and Matt Royer. Christie Gibel of “LA Little Women.” Tommy Lasorda and Skechers' president Michael Greenberg. Over 12,000 walkers came out to support the Friendship Foundation and local schools. Ian Ziering and daughters. Dancer Ava Cota. Over 12,000 supporters marched from the Manhattan Pier to the Hermosa Pier and back. Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard and “Dancing With Stars” host Brooke Burke-Charvet. Photo by Brad Jacobson. "True Blood's" Jacob Hopkins. Michael Greenberg and Sugar Ray Leonard.

