 Added on November 12, 2016  Judy Rae

Beach charity – Skechers FriendshipWalk

Walkers raise $1.6 million

In 2009, the first year of the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, 1,700 walkers turned out and $220,000 was raised. The walk has built on that success with each succeeding year. Last year $1.4 million was raised. Last month, during the 2016 Friendship Walk,  over 12,000 walkers packed The Strand, from the Manhattan Beach pier to the Hermosa Beach Pier, helping to raise $1.6 million. The walkers were cheered on by sports and entertainment celebrities, including  former Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda, fitness trainer Denise Austin, model Camila Alves, “Dancing with Stars” host Brooke Burke-Charvet, Jordyn Jones and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. Proceeds will benefit the Friendship Foundation, which provides peer mentors for special needs kids and to South Bay school district education foundations. For more about the Friendship Foundation, visit WeGotFriends.com.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

by Judy Rae

