Beach charity – Halloween ball for Pediatric Therapy

In January 2015, GI Joe Charles suffered a stroke during martial arts training. He lost his speech and his right side was paralyzed. Last Wednesday, to an assembly of city and chamber officials and his students, Charles bellowed, “GI Joe is back. And Then some.”…
For the 21st year, the Depot’s Michael Shafer hosted the Pediatric Therapy Network’s Halloween Ball. The benefit was co-chaired by Suzanne Hadley and Toyota’s Tracy Underwood. In addition to dinner from Chef Shafer, the day included a silent auction, raffle prizes and a live auction. “For the past 20 years, Pediatric Therapy Network has been helping children with special needs exceed expectations and reach their greatest potential,” Underwood said
For more information visit PediatricTherapy Network.org.
Photos by Adrienne Slaughter
Dorothy Yost with volunteers Nicole Conant, Sabrina Price and Phaedra Pruett.
Client and former Junior Ambassador Brandon Tanioka with PTN’s Ryan Sakaguchi.
Cecilia Geronimo with Torrance City Councilmember Mike Griffiths.
Easy Reader’s Adrienne Slaughter with Hermosa Beach locals Jason D’eath and Cassidy Francis.
Pediatric Therapy Network’s Board members Tom Gosney, Christian Maeder, Daivd Lim and Aidy Maeder.
Michael Limas, Linda James, Shauna with son, PTN client Paul, and Dan Valenzuela.
Assemblyman David and wife Suzanne with Lomita Mayor Pro-tem Mark Waronek.
Dain and Noelle Kirkpatrick with Playa del Rey’s Ashley Springer and Grant Sellers.
Charlene Nishimura with PTN CEO and founding director Terri Nishimura with Shirley Pe and Leslie Cortez.
RamFunkshus members, Tim Kobzo, Sean Wiggins, Vinnie Suzuki, David Page, Trent Stroh and Barry Reynolds, entertained the guests.
