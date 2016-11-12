Advertisement
 Added on November 12, 2016  Judy Rae   ,

Beach charity – Halloween ball for Pediatric Therapy

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Beach charity

Halloween ball for

Pediatric Therapy

For the 21st year, the Depot’s Michael Shafer hosted the Pediatric Therapy Network’s Halloween Ball. The benefit was co-chaired by Suzanne Hadley and Toyota’s Tracy Underwood. In addition to dinner from Chef Shafer, the day included a silent auction, raffle prizes and a live auction. “For the past 20 years, Pediatric Therapy Network has been helping children with special needs exceed expectations and reach their greatest potential,” Underwood said

For more information visit PediatricTherapy Network.org.

Photos by Adrienne Slaughter

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login