Beach health – “Pints for Prostates” a needed buzz kill

“Pints for Prostates” was like the Comedy Channel hit “Drunk History,” except that the speakers were sober. But the the guests may have had a slight buzz on thanks to the craft beer from King Harbor Brewing, Hop Saint and Strand Brewing. In exchange for the free beer, the 200 graying guests, endured buzz killing talks about prostate cancer. The evening was part of the Miracle of Living series hosted by Torrance Memorial and the newly opened Redondo Beach Shade Hotel.

According to Torrance Memorial urologist Tim Lesser, one in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. One man in 39 will die of prostate cancer. Contrary to headlines of a few years ago, treatment versus non treatment is not a six of one, half dozen of the other proposition. Those headlines were based on flawed studies, Lesser said. More stringent studies have found that treatment reduces deaths from prostate cancer by 40 percent.

To further encourage men to get tested, South Bay Mo Bros founder Sandy Goodman asked guest to grow a mustache during Movember. “When people ask why you grew a mustache, you tell them, ‘It’s to raise prostate cancer awareness,’” he said. His seven year old group was the nation’s top Movember fundraiser last year. For more about his group, visit southbaymobros.com.

