Beach charity – Sperber memory honored with Meistrell Local Legend Award

Photos by Kevin Cody

Shortly after acquiring Manhattan Beach Toyota and moving to Manhattan Beach from Newport Beach in 2008, Darrell Sperber became such a familiar face around town that Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery began to call Sperber the “Mayor of Manhattan.” “He joined Rotary and Manhattan Beach Leadership. He helped with the fireworks show and the Beach Cities Toy drive,” Montgomery recalled at the Best of Manhattan Beach awards dinner last month at the Manhattan Beach Marriott. Sperber died in January, 2015, at age 68, just a few months after being diagnosed with leukemia.

Sperber was honored posthumously at the dinner with 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award. The award was accepted by his son Bradley. The annual Best of Manhattan Awards were established by the Chamber of Commerce three years ago to recognize businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the community.

Small and Mighty awardees Barry and Kathy Fisher of Grow Produce. Richard Foss, MB Post's, emcee Mary Beth McDade and Michael Simms. Richard Montgomery, Bradley Sperber and Mary Beth McDade. Sperber accepted the Bob Meistrell Local Legend award on behalf of his father Darrell. Nicole Fitzgerald, Manny Serrano and wife Bree Noble. Home Sweet Home awardee Susan Kaminski with 2015 recipient David Currie and Mary Beth McDade. Neptunian Woman's Club members with the Enhancing Manhattan Beach Award. Beach Cities Health District's Lauren Nakano, Tiana Rideout, Jacqueline Sun and Cristan Higa. Idris Al-Oboudi with Pete Moffett and wife. Accepting the Best of Manhattan Beach Award is Skechers president Michael Greenberg, with (left to right) Robin Curren and Jennifer Clay of Skechers, evening chair Jill Brunkhardt and KTLA anchor and evening emcee Mary Beth McDade.

