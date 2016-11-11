Beach charity – Sperber memory honored with Meistrell Local Legend Award
Photos by Kevin Cody
Shortly after acquiring Manhattan Beach Toyota and moving to Manhattan Beach from Newport Beach in 2008, Darrell Sperber became such a familiar face around town that Manhattan Beach Councilman Richard Montgomery began to call Sperber the “Mayor of Manhattan.” “He joined Rotary and Manhattan Beach Leadership. He helped with the fireworks show and the Beach Cities Toy drive,” Montgomery recalled at the Best of Manhattan Beach awards dinner last month at the Manhattan Beach Marriott. Sperber died in January, 2015, at age 68, just a few months after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Sperber was honored posthumously at the dinner with 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award. The award was accepted by his son Bradley. The annual Best of Manhattan Awards were established by the Chamber of Commerce three years ago to recognize businesses that have made exceptional contributions to the community.
