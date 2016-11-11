Former Manhattan Beach Ed. Foundation director to head Grades of Green

Susan Warshaw has been named executive director Grades of Green, the local non-profit dedicated to changing the course of the future by making environmental protection second-nature in young minds today. Warshaw previously served as executive director at the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation. Her career began in Washington, DC, consulting to EPA and state environmental agencies. After moving to Los Angeles, she continued working in the environmental field, focusing on public involvement. Since the organization’s inception in 2008, the role of executive director at Grades of Green has been shared between the Grades of Green co-founders, Lisa Coppedge, Shaya Kirkpatrick, Suzanne Kretschmer and Kim Lewand Martin.Over the past six months, Martin held the position and will continue to serve as director of programs and communications.

“I’m eager to lead the Grades of Green team as we expand our reach nationally and internationally,” Warshaw said. “From our start with one school just a short while ago, we are reaching more students everyday and providing K-12 environmental education that brings students, parents and the larger school community together for sustainable and measurable results.”

