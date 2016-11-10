Poster gets sixth BCHD term, incumbents retain three seat

by Kevin Cody

Three Beach City Health District incumbents defied the national trend by holding on to their seats by comfortable margins on Tuesday. Incumbents Vanessa Poster, Jane Diehl and Lenore Bloss and first time candidate Vish Chatterji were competing for three seats on the board.

Vanessa Poster, a consultant for nonprofits, was elected for a sixth four-year term. She led the voting with 33 percent, or 21,214 of the ballots cast.

A total of 64,119 ballots were cast in the race.

At her election night victory party at her home in South Redondo, Poster said she is motivated by the death of her husband Morgan last year to develop programs that will help people “not only live well, but die well.” She also hopes to expand the health district’s in-home exercise programs for the elderly.

Jane Diehl, a physical therapist, finished second, for a second term. She received 18,824 votes, or 29 percent. She previously served 10 years on the Redondo Beach School Board and served on the Redondo Beach Planning Commission.

Lenore Bloss, a retired aerospace communications manager finished third with 16,576 or 26 percent of the vote. She celebrated her victory at Turquoise restaurant in Riviera Village. The restaurant was hosting a Blue Zone Wine at 5 event. Bloss said she hopes to continue expanding the district’s Blue Zone programs, particularly the MindsUp mindfulness and walking school bus programs for kids. Bloss said she is also looking forward to working with the health district newly appointed executive director Tom Bakaly, formerly Hermosa Beach City Manager.

Chatterji, who finished fourth with 12,705 votes, or 12 percent, is the CEO of the newly founded Openversa in El Segundo. The software company specializes in cloud based data management systems. The Redondo Beach resident also teaches holistic health and had hoped to apply his business background to expanding the district’s holistic health programs.

