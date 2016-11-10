South Bay Community Calendar 11-10-2016

Friday, November 11

South Bay Customs host the 8th Annual Toast Our Vets benefit concert, featuring Mara and the Big Rockstars, Less Than 6, and the return of Jared Young. $35. 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit Team RWB and the Vet Hunters Project, combating veteran homelessness. 115 Penn St., El Segundo. For more info visit universe.com/toastourvets2016.

Hermosa Veterans candle ceremony

The 22nd Annual Hermosa Beach Veteran’s Day Commemoration and Candlelight Ceremony will be held at the Veterans Sundial at 5 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center. Pier Ave., and Pacific Coast Hwy. For more info call (310)318.0280.

Redondo Veterans Memorial ceremony

Members of the United States Armed Forces will be honored at the Veteran’s Memorial at City Hall. 1 p.m. 415 Diamond St, Redondo Beach.

Manhattan Beach Veterans ceremony

The 19th Annual Manhattan Beach Veterans Day Multi-Generation ceremony will be held at the Veteran’s Monument. 11 a.m. Valley Drive and 15th Street. For more information call (310) 802-5448

Hold’em or Fold’em

The 2nd Annual Texas Hold ’em Tournament will benefit the PEF and The PVPAR Scholarship fund. Taco truck, blackjack tables, casino lounge, lots of raffle prizes, music and bar. 5 – 10 p.m. South Coast Botanic Gardens, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Reserve: call (310) 377-4873 or email heather@pvpar.com.

Saturday, November 12

Studio (902)54

The Second Annual Hermosa Beach Historical Society Dancing through the Decades Fundraiser moves to the ‘70s. Studio (902)54 is theme. 7 – 11 p.m. Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave. For tickets call (310) 318-9421 or visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Art of Adult Coloring Books

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach offers a stress reduction workshop led by cancer survivor Lynde Hartman. Participants will relate back to a childhood pastime and discover the many benefits of coloring books. Health advantages include exercising fine motor skills and training the brain to focus and center the mind. Supplies will be provided. Advance registration required by calling (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Hocus pocus

The Hermosa Beach Second Story Theatre presents “Hollywood Stars of Magic.” It’s a cast of performers like no other. All ages. Different show every month. Every 2nd Saturday. 2 p.m. 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. For tickets information call (310) 971-5335 or (323) 761-9473. Email: info@hollywoodstarsofmagic.com. Hollywoodstarsofmagic.com.

Sunday, November 13

Benoit up close

David Benoit performs an intimate concert at the Asia America Symphony Association dinner, to be held at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. Cocktails 5 p.m. Dinner and Performance 6 p.m. 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. For tickets or for more information AASymphony.org or call (310) 377-8977.

Growing up digital

Girl Scout Troop 3645 hosts a free screening of the acclaimed documentary, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age”. 3 – 5 p.m. O’Donnell Hall, American Martyrs Church, 624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. The screening is open to all members of the community, but especially middle schoolers and up (age 11+). Register for the screening at screenagersmovie.com/find-a-screening/.

Monday, November 14

Light Gate is a laminated glass sculpture that will creates rich and varied light effects tonight at precisely 4:45 p.m. when the sun aligns with the gate’s keyhole. The only happens on January 27 and November 14. For more information contact the Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448. ci.manhattan-beach.ca.us/home.

Teen speaker wellness series

This monthly education series offers mindfulness parenting workshops, alcohol and substance use prevention strategies and an opportunity to discuss the challenges parents share. This month’s discussion will be “Forgive for Good: A Prescription for Health and Happiness” moderated by Fred Lusk, PhD, Director of the Stanford University Forgiveness Projects. 7 – 8:30 p.m. 904 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach. Register at southbayfamiliesconnected.org.

Tuesday, November 15

LA BioMed Legends

Sherwin Isenberg, MD, Nora C.J. Sun, MD and Ronald Swerdloff, MD will be honored at LA BioMed Legends dinner for their distinguished contributions to medicine. Reception at 5:30 p.m., Dinner and program at 7 p.m. For information, contact Lisa Bosnich at (310) 222-3619 or lbosnich@labiomed.org. Labiomed.org.

Wednesday, November 16

Shade owner Michael Zislis, Terranea president Teri Haack, Realtor Rick Edler and Manhattan Beach Community Development Director Marisa Lundstedt will be among the speakers at the Manhattan Chamber’s annual South Bay Economic Forum. $50. 7:30 to 10 a.m. 1601 N. Valley Dr, Manhattan Beach. For tickets visit ManhattanBeachChamber.com.

A day at the Getty

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach presents a day at the Getty Center fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit the club’s philanthropic community services. The bus will board between 9:15 – 9:50 a.m. at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 715 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. Bus departs at 10 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. For tickets contact Leslie at (310) 798-4961 or email: msljs@aol.com. Womansclubofhermosabeach.org.

Friday, November 18

Volleyball hits

1996 Olympic silver medalist Mike Dodd and his longtime domestic tour partner Tim Dodd will be honored at the California Beach Volleyball Association induction ceremony. This year’s inductees are 2000 Olympic gold medalist Dain Blanton and fellow beach greats Elaine Youngs, Fred Zuelich and John Featherstone. 7 p.m. $10. Available at Boccato’s Groceries, Spyder Surf and at the door. Hermosa Beach Theatre, 710 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach.

Saturday, November 19

Kings rink at King Harbor

The LA Kings outdoor ice skating rink opens today in King Harbor. Private parties available, through January 8. For more details call (877) 234-8425 or visit LAKings.com/HolidayIce. 239 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach.

Hermosa holiday book sale

Dictionaries, large format art and photography books, travel guides, cookbooks, gardening guides, do-it-yourself manuals on all kinds of home projects all make great gifts. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more sale information visit hbfol.org. Or call the Hermosa Beach Library at (310) 379-8475.1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach.

