South Bay Arts Calendar – Nov. 10 – 16

Thursday, November 10

Nearly time for Almost

The Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech Dept. is presenting John Cariani’s romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine,” tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m.; Friday at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., in the school’s “blackbox” Small Theater, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Tickets, $15 adult; $12 students, seniors. A bit cheaper if you buy in advance. Info at miracostadramaboosters.org.

Into a land of magic

Haven Academy of the Arts, an El Segundo-based youth theater program, presents its fall K-12 production of “Narnia,” on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Out of town? Then catch it next weekend, Nov. 18 and 19 at 7 and Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. All performances in the OCF Church Auditorium, 343 Coral Circle, El Segundo. Tickets, $12 at the door, or you can spring for the $15 to $30 VIP seats. Call director Rebekah Kellaway at (310) 504-4132 or go to havenartsacademy.org.

Friday, November 11

Where it all began

“1776: The Musical” is being performed as a staged concert on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $55 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Your room’s just down the hall

“Holiday Inn,” starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, features music from Irving Berlin, including “White Christmas,” and it screens Friday at 8:15 p.m., plus Saturday at 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

It’s alive!

Kentwood Players present the musical “Young Frankenstein,” opening Friday at 8 p.m. in the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles. Based on the 1974 comedy film written by Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder, it plays Friday and Saturday at 8 and Sunday at 2 p.m., through Dec. 17. Tickets, $25 general, less $2 students and seniors. (310) 645-5156 or go to kentwoodplayers.org.

Raise a glass to them

The Toast Our Vets Foundation presents its eighth annual Benefit Concert at 8 p.m. at South Bay Customs in El Segundo. Live music by Mara and the Big Rockstars, Less Than 6, and The Return of Jared Young. Tickets, $35, available at universe.com/toastourvets2016.

Funny stuff

The improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start performs at 8 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The group improvises funny scenes using audience suggestions. Rated Network TV. Tickets, $10, or $5 is you’re under 12. Call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

That time, already

Little Fish Theatre is presenting Mark Harvey Levine’s “A Very Special Holiday Special,” being a collection of short plays with Hanukkah and Christmas themes. It runs mostly on Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17. It’s a world premiere, from a company that isn’t afraid to present the new and the untried. Little Fish is located at 777 Centre St., San Pedro. For tickets, call (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org.

He can shoot, he can act

David Fairchild, who photographs most of the covers for “Peninsula” magazine, is appearing in “Sweeney Todd,” onstage through Saturday at the Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 Anaheim St., Long Beach. Tickets, $24 general; $21 seniors; $14 students and children. (562) 494-1014, op. 1, or go to lbplayhouse.org.

Saturday, November 12

Too much of a good thing?

More than 300 artists will make the final MAS Attack at the Torrance Art Museum the biggest show of this innovative exhibition series, which is calling it quits about nearly four years. The idea was that artists would show up, put their works on the wall for one evening, take them down, and go home (or out drinking). It had a decent run. This one takes place from 5 to 9 p.m., and artists are encouraged to dress as if going to a funeral. Where? 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. More at torranceartmuseum.com.

The boy who won’t grow up

The Torrance Theatre Company presents “Peter and the Starcatcher,” written by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Sunday at 2 p.m. (also at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, with a post-performance Q&A), in the Torrance Theatre, 1316 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. Tickets, $30. Call (424) 243-6882 or go to TorranceTheatreCompany.com.

Her latest artwork

Cinthia Joyce seems to excel in every medium, from sculpture to painting to jewelry. Her latest work is on view and for sale on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. both days at 800 N. Dianthus St., Manhattan Beach. More at cinthiajoyce.com.

Not only on canvas

Branch Gallery presents “Branching Out,” featuring work from the Surface Art Association, whose artists work with a variety of media, including weaving, painting on fiber and textile surface, sculpture, and more. The show opens today, Saturday, with a reception from 3 to 7 p.m. at 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Through Dec. 4. More at thebranchgallery.com.

A new way of expression

The Regina Klenjoski Dance Company presents the “RKDC Kids Show” at 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 781-7171.

Let’s take a mountain hike

APC Fine Arts and Graphics Gallery presents an evening of wine and art from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 1621 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. $45 covers wine and (other) materials, as you sip and paint a piece of Yosemite National Park. (310) 328-0366 or go to apcfinearts.com.

Where’s the sign-up sheet?

Kentwood Players hold auditions for Moliere’s “The Imaginary Invalid” from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. The show is scheduled to be performed from Jan. 13 through Feb. 18. Questions, concerns? Email imaginary@kentwoodplayers.org.

Sunday, November 13

From jazz to the classics

Jazz pianist and symphony conductor David Benoit performs an intimate dinner concert that starts with cocktails at 5 and with dinner and a performance at 6 p.m. in the Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Tickets, benefiting the Asia America Symphony, are $125. Call (310) 377-8977 or go to AASymphony.org.

Mozart, Schubert, and more

Mezzo-Soprano Iris Malkin and pianist Robert Thies perform works by Mozart and Schubert, as well as by Tchaikovsky and Fernando Obradors, at 2 p.m. sharp in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. It’s free, but your contribution helps pay their tuition. (310) 316-5574.

They’ll bowl us over

The Crazy Rhythm Hot Society Orchestra is an 11-piece 1920s dance orchestra that performs hot jazz, sweet music, and novelty numbers. Sold? I am. They play at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Now at your doorstep

Enjoy Bollywood dancing at its finest! Meera Sawhney/NDM Bollywood Dance Studios presents “Ek Do Teen VIII” at 12 noon in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $35. Call (562) 402-7761 or go to ndmdance.com.

Comedy camp

Working comedian Jeff Capri begins his five-week class featuring four 3-hour classes and a friends and family performance/graduation. Takes place on Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sunset Learning Studio, 1203 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. (310) 598-1219 or go to jeffcapri.com.

Visit with a Vet

Come to the Torrance Historical Society & Museum between 2 and 4 p.m. and chat with a war veteran: World War II, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan. The address is 1345 Post Ave., Torrance. Details by calling (310) 328-5392 or go to TorranceHistoricalSociety.org.

Monday, November 14

I’ll drink to that

Kathryn Hall, author of “A Perfect Score,” will sign her book and talk about it at 7 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Hall is a former Austrian ambassador and now heads up Hall Wines and Walt Wines with her husband in Napa Valley. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com. ER

