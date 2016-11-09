Redondo Beach sets marijuana moratorium as Prop. 64 passes

“[Proposition 64] brings a lot of complications that cities are not equipped to consider at this time,” said councilman Christian Horvath. File photo.

by David Mendez

On Tuesday night, the Redondo Beach City Council moved to enact an urgency ordinance establishing a temporary moratorium on marijuana uses ahead of Proposition 64, which legalized the personal use of marijuana for adults 21 and over.

The ordinance, which was passed prior to the closure of polls in California and the subsequent passage of Prop. 64, imposes a temporary moratorium on the growth, outdoor cultivation and delivery of marijuana in the City of Redondo Beach. That comes in accordance with language in the Adult Use of Marijuana Act that allows cities to regulate those acts within city limits.

“This seems to be a new form of code enforcement — people complaining about the things that impact them…and less about law enforcement,” said City Attorney Michael Webb. “It’s a new world.”

The moratorium does not restrict the personal use and possession of up to 28.5 grams of marijuana or eight grams of concentrated cannabis by persons 21 years or older, in accordance with AUMA’s personal use provisions.

In setting the moratorium, the Council is allowing staff to have an opportunity to research and draft local restrictions on personal use.

This is not the first marijuana-related action taken by the City Council this year. In March, the council enacted zoning ordinances to prohibit the cultivation of medical marijuana and commercial medical marijuana businesses in city limits.

“I voted yes on Prop. 64 today, but I’m going to support this because this brings a lot of complications cities are not equipped to consider at this time,” said Councilman Christian Horvath. “Especially since we’re going to undergo our General Plan update, which has a lot to do with land use.”

Resident Joan Irvine stood against some of the language and potential implications of personal restrictions.

“Being a recent cancer survivor, by saying that you can’t have it delivered to your house…try going to a women’s [cancer] support group and see the women suffering, trying to get off of opiates and narcotics,” Irvine said. “It’s invaluable to taking care of pain and getting through cancer.”

The council passed the moratorium, which will last for 45 days unless extended, by a unanimous vote.

