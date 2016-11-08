Hippy Tree: Dos Dias at Middles [SURF VIDEO]

A couple sessions at Middle Trestles featuring Hippy Tree tribesman Tommy Witt and Brian “Loafer” Anderson. Witt, a World-class surfer, has roots in Hermosa Beach. His father, Tom Sr. grew up surfing the South Bay. His great Uncle was taught how to surf and was an early disciple of George Freeth, the man who introduced surfing to Southern California in the early 1900s. Filmed and edited by Taylor Larison / Bird Man Media. Music: Love Won’t Leave Me Alone (dub version) by local band, Fortunate Youth.

