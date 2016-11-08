Beer Bros: Strand’s Lucky #7 Anniversary Party this Weekend and other Hoppy Happenins’

by Ed Solt

In an ode to Strand Brewing Company’s origin story, I borrowed my parent’s Chrysler minivan to meet up with owners Joel Elliot and Rich Marcello at their new state-of-the-art 36,000 square foot brewery near downtown Torrance. For those who aren’t familiar, Strand Brewing Co.’s lore (often documented in Easy Reader editor Mark McDermott’s coverage of Strand Brewing’s successes over the years…I couldn’t roll without McDermott sitting shotgun in the Mom-mobile) begins with two friends since their teens — Elliot, the inquisitive thinker locked in without a key to tinker in the brewery a few hundred thousand hours, and Marcello, born with the gift of gab, relentlessly spreading Strand’s first hoppy offerings in his trusty minivan.

“Three hundred thousand miles were put on the original minivan, pinballing a 30-mile area all around LA County, sometimes going as far south as Costa Mesa and as far north as Sherman Oaks,” said Marcello.

The humble beginnings and the go-for-broke attitude behind Strand Brewing Co. are part of the charm. They’re just two relatable everyday dudes. The iconic 24th St. Pale Ale, with its simplicity and sheer likeability, is the fermented epitome of the duo.

“It’s a style the fits everybody’s palate,” said Marcello. “I get stoked when people refer to it as their ‘go-to beer’ and that it’s a part of their everyday set — it’s the one beer they never get tired of drinking.”

With a solid stable of beers and a brewmaster in Elliot who doesn’t consider himself a brewmaster (because he’s so intent on always learning), Strand Brewing is looking forward to developing likeable beer for everybody, not just the so-called “beer geek,” a tired nomenclature put to bed in the May 17 Beer Bros column.

“To me, brewing is like a never finished poem that you keep putting all of your heart into,” said Elliot. “I always want to continue learning. It may take a PhD in Chemistry and Biology before I come close to considering myself a brewmaster.”

The logical next step for Strand Brewing Company: cans. Strand’s popular offerings will soon be available in 18 packs, another way Marcello and Elliot are catering to the needs of their fans.

“We’ve been lucky to have made the right decisions for the brewery at the right time,” said Marcello. “It’s a no-brainer. Cans are easier — no need for a bottle opener, easier to carry, convenient for going out, and you can fit a lot in a cooler. It’s a part of the active South Bay lifestyle, which is what we represent.”



And then you have the tap room. Next to a fully operational brewery producing upwards of 8,000 barrels a year (a system developed by Elliot himself to keep each batch consistent), the tap room gives patrons a view of the magic behind each beer.

“There’s no need for a brewery tour,” said Elliot. “It’s all right there in plain view.”

The beauty of the tap room is there’s no TV’s, no self-stroking branding nailed to the walls. The seating has the traditional bar setup as well as long benches and tables, much like Eat at Joe’s in Redondo Beach, encouraging patrons to intermingle.

“Everybody who has enjoyed our beer that has made us successful,” said Marcello. “We wanted a place for everybody.”

With an open policy for outside food as well as frequent food trucks and more than ample seating, the tap room can handle multiple parties.

“It’s a communal space for one purpose, a sense of community,” said Elliot. “We’d rather people enjoy beer and conversate then sit and watch football on TV.”

As a thank you to the Strand community, Marcello and Elliot invite fans to the brewery’s 7th Anniversary Party hosted in the tap room November 11, 12, and 13. Of course, the event is free and open to all ages.

“Lucky number 7,” Elliott said. “The key to our success is a belief in treating people the way you’d wanted to be treated before the start of any conversation. This is our philosophy behind everything.”

Stand Brewing will be untapping several speciality beers, Torrance pitmaster Bartz BBQ will be serving up mouthwatering BBQ, and sounds will be provided by bands like Long Beach high energy bluegrass sensation Big Bad Rooster, Saturday’s main act.

“Seven years is a big number and milestone for a small business” said Marcello. “Man, we surpassed all our expectations in the seven years. We wouldn’t be who we are without our fans. Our success wouldn’t have happened without friends and family.”

Strand Brewing Co. is located at 2201 Dominguez Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501. For more information: StrandBrewing.com

Hoppy Happenins’

Scott Shaw of The Dude’s Brewing Company in Torrance said that overall SoCal sales have doubled from last year and that six new 60 brite tanks arrived last week to help with demand. In the next three to six months, more equipment is on the way, like a new canning line and fermentor.

“Our demand has taken us into seven states and we’re growing,” Shaw said. “We added another tasting room in Thousand Oaks, Ca., bringing our total to two. We just signed for two more tasting room locations but I want to keep those a secret for now.”

El Segundo Brewing Company is officially untapping it’s “Ha, Ha!” Nelson Sauvin IPA this Friday, 11/11, at the tasting room as a part of its “Year of Day One: Tanks to Taste Buds in 12 hours” promotion. A Nelson Sauvin Hop is the key ingredient commonly used in Sauvignon Blanc white wine.

Smog City Brewing invites all to try Jake’s DIPA (8.7% abv) for New Beer Thursday at the tasting room.“Jake likes DIPAs. Jake likes pilot brewing. Jake pilot brewed a DIPA Drink Jakes DIPA. Give Jake high-fives for his awesome DIPA,” said Smog City Brewing’s Ryan Trousdale.

Zymurgy Brew Works and Tasting Room invites those eager to become educated in the art of brewing to attend its second “Guest Brewer Night” November 30 with Patrick from Scholb’s Premium Ales in Torrance.





Absolution Brewing Company reminds us that every Monday is “Growler Fill Mondays” with fills starting at $13. On Saturday, November 12th, the Torrance brewery will be introducing its Shelby Big Block IPA and Shelby SnakeBite Lager, a collaboration with the iconic American sports car Shelby Cobra and Shelby Cobra Mustang at its 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Shelby Beer Bash.”

The hangover from King Harbor Brewing Company’s Hop-tober must be legendary! Shoot, The Thirsty Crows covering Misfits sets at your Halloween party, ‘nuff said. There’s still many of Hop-tober’s specialty brews available, such as the Post Season DIPA (also in six pack cans) and Skull Cleaver TIPA. This Friday at the tasting room is the LIQUID SUNSHINE art show featuring radical local art, delicious brews, live music, and food from AJ’s BBQ. All artwork is at an epic price, under $50.

Monkish Brewing Co. and Dexter, Michigan’s Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales will be taking over the taps at Naja’s Place November 20. Recently, the two breweries collaborated on their “Cucurbitophobiam,” a 6.1 percent ABV sour ale brewed with blood oranges and spices.

