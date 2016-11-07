Tom Servais’ Book Signing and Legends Socks Launch at Spyder

South Bay based lifestyle brand Legends is proud to partner with celebrated surf photographer Tom Servais on an exclusive capsule collection of fashion and athletic socks. The Legends x Tom Servais Collection is the latest collaboration in Legends’ ongoing “Artist Series,” which teams up with local artists, illustrators, photographers and brands from its neighborhood headquarters in the South Bay, offering wearable art pieces that capture the spirit and creativity that Legends represent. On November 3rd, Servais was on hand at Spyder Surf to sign his newest book and promote the new collaboration with Legend’s Socks.

Known for capturing some of the most iconic surf images of our time, Servais has traced the evolution of the sport for more than three decades, showcasing the shapers, artists, designers and riders who have paved the way for surf culture around the world. His work has taken him from Hawaii and Australia, to South Africa and Indonesia, earning new fans and countless accolades along the way.

A Californian since the 1970s, Servais is supporting local with this latest collaboration, teaming up Legends for a new, unisex collection of socks. The socks feature Servais’ photography custom printed onto a durable, performance-focused nylon/acrylic blend. Capturing vast landscapes and soaring ocean-scapes, the socks are a unique conversation starter and accessory, whether you’re a fan of surfing and beautiful photography or just looking for something a little more special to put on in the morning.

