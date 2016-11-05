Mira Costa, Redondo begin CIF-SS boys water polo playoffs

By Randy Angel

Three boys water polo teams will representative the Bay League in the postseason but will compete in different divisions when the first rounds of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday.

Competing in Division 1, Bay League co-champion Mira Costa (20-8) will travel to take on Corona del Mar (19-7) on Wednesday. All first-round games are slated for 5 p.m.

Ocean League champion El Segundo (20-8) earned the No. 3 seed in Division 2 and will host Santa Margarita (22-6) while Palos Verdes (21-7), who shared the league title with Mira Costa, will host Villa Park (17-12) in its opening-round contest on Wednesday.

In Division 4, Redondo (13-15) will host Sunny Hills (19-9) on Tuesday.

Competing in Division 5, Chadwick (18-6) will host Cabrillo/Lompoc (13-14) in the first round on Tuesday.

Brackets and results are available at cifss.org.

