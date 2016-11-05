Redondo defense creates three-way tie for Bay League title

By Randy Angel

It’s been nine long years since Redondo claimed a Bay League title in football but the Sea Hawk defense helped end the drought Friday night with a strong effort in a home victory against rival Mira Costa.

The win created a three-way tie for first place in the Bay League with Redondo (6-4, 4-1), Mira Costa (7-3, 4-1) and Palos Verdes (6-4, 4-1). It is Redondo’s first Bay League title since it shared the crown with Palos Verdes in 2007.

Because each team is in a different division in the CIF-Southern Section, all three will enter next week’s playoffs as the first-place team out of the Bay League and likely have first-round home games. Pairings will be announced Sunday at cifss.org.

For the third straight year, Redondo will hold onto the coveted surfboard, the perpetual trophy presented to the winner of the Redondo-Mira Costa game known as the Battle at the Beach.

The game was supposed the showcase two of the premier running backs in the area, but Mira Costa’s Justin Goring sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and could not return to the game after gaining 63 yards on 10 carries.

Redondo running back Jermar Jefferson, however, continued to display his skills providing much of the offense for the Sea Hawks gaining 123 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Jefferson’s 60-yard touchdown on the Sea Hawks second offensive play gave Redondo an early 7-0 lead.

Mira Costa pulled to within one point when the Jonah Tavai powered his way for a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter but a missed extra point attempt kept the Mustangs short.

Redondo answered quickly when Jefferson scored on a 14-yard touchdown run following a Julian Woodard 55-yard kickoff return. A blocked extra point gave Redondo a 13-6 halftime lead.

Both defenses stepped up in the second half with Redondo twice keeping Mira Costa out of the end zone after the Mustangs were in first-and-goal situations.

A third-quarter drive by Mira Costa was stopped when sophomore lineman Brandon Dickson recovered a fumble forced by junior linebacker Aaron Hatfield.

Late in the fourth quarter, Hatfield again rose to the occasion. With Mira Costa facing a second-and-goal from the 7-yard line, Hatfield’s tackle for a 3-yard loss forced the Mustangs to go to the air. After two incomplete passes, Redondo took over and ran out the clock.

Redondo quarterback Jack Alexander was efficient completing 7 of 10 passes for 44 yards with no interceptions.

Goring’s replacement, Vashon Hill, rushed for 82 yards on 22 carries and Mustang quarterback Reed Vabrey finished completing 4 of 13 passes for 83 yards and no interceptions.

Redondo entered the week ranked No. 10 in Division 4 while Mira Costa held the No. 6 pot in Division 6.

Palos Verdes won its rivalry game with a 35-0 shutout against visiting Peninsula and is on the bubble of breaking into the top ten in Division 3.

