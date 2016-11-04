Wake Planned for Jean Cullen

Cullen co-founded

St. Pat’s Parade

by Kevin Cody

Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Parade co-founder and 2006 Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year Jean Cullen passed away on Wednesday, October 12 at her home in Redondo Beach. She was 69.

In recognition of her love for all things Irish, Cullen’s life will be be celebrated with an Irish wake on Sunday, November 6 at 1 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club.

Cullen moved to Hermosa Beach in the early 1960s and became involved in countless civic organizations. She was a president of the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club, co-chair of the Pancake Breakfast, president of the Sister Cities Association, and a member of Friends of the Arts, Friends of the Library, Citizens for Good Government, the Chamber of Commerce, Friends of the Parks and the Beach Cities Toy Drive. She also contributed hours of service to the PTO, Hermosa Little League, Pop Warner Football and AYSO Soccer.

She and friend Travers Devine came up with the idea for the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in 1995 while enjoying Guinness at Fat Face Fenner’s Falloon.

Cullen worked at El Camino College for 25 years as a computer technician and teacher.

She is survived by sons Abel and his wife Corinne, Vince and his wife Naomi, daughter Patty, former husband George Schmeltzer, three brothers and three sisters, several nieces and nephews, four grandchildren two great-grandchildren.

