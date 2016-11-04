Advertisement
Mira Costa girls volleyball team reaches Division 1 quarterfinals

Senior setter Britt Bommer will spread the ball around when the Mustangs take on a tough Edison team Saturday night. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Only four local girls volleyball teams advanced out of the second round of CIF-Southern Section playoffs Thursday with Mira Costa leading the pack reaching the Division 1 quarterfinals.

After earning a bye in the first round, Mira Costa (26-8) defeated visiting Chaparral 25-10, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18 and will host Edison (31-7) Saturday at 7 p.m.

Mira Costa and Edison finished No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the final Division 1 poll.

Redondo, unfortunately, ran into an old nemesis in Temecula falling to Great Oak in three sets. Ranked No. 9, Redondo (23-13) saw its season come to an end with a 19-25, 17-25, 17-15 loss to unranked Great Oak.

In 2013, Great Oak upset the highly-favored Sea Hawks at home in the quarterfinals.

In Division 2, Palos Verdes was swept by Marlborough 25-21, 26-24, 25-17 and host South Torrance was upset by Chino Hills 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16.

Bishop Montgomery (20-12) advanced to the quarterfinals in Division 3 with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 home victory over Agoura Hills. The Knights will play at top-seeded Glendora (23-4) on Saturday.

In Division 5, El Segundo 15-7) reached the quarterfinals with a 25-17, 25-14, 16-25, 25-22 win against visiting Templeton. The Eagles will host Alemany (15-13) on Saturday.

Vistamar (22-5) enjoyed a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 home win against West Covina and will travel to take on Woodcrest Christian (15-9) in the quarterfinals.

Semifinal matches take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. Brackets and results are available at cifss.org.

